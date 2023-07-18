Politics
Xi Jinping must redefine China’s goals as economy falters
These measures may have helped boost industrial production by 4.4% year-on-year, an increase from the 3.5% growth rate in May. Additionally, the 3.8% growth in investment in fixed assets (which is typically government-led) during the June half was only slightly lower than the 4% growth seen in the first five months of the year.
China’s growth model is based on foreign trade, its domestic real estate industry and, increasingly, consumption.
The most recent data shows that exports, which peaked in December 2021, fell 12.4% in June compared to June 2022. This may be partly due to sanctions on advanced technologies imposed by the United States. United and, increasingly, their allies, but the more important factor would be the slowdown in the global economy.
With advanced economies all continuing to raise interest rates in response to still high inflation rates, demand for Chinese manufactured goods is expected to slow further before stabilizing. In the longer term, the restructuring of global supply chains in response to the pandemic experience and heightened tensions between China and the West will limit trade growth.
The property sector, where a decades-long boom was halted by Xi Jinping’s three red lines of leverage restrictions, remains depressed despite concessional financing for developers and incentives for buyers. Housing prices have been falling steadily for more than a year. New home construction was 28% lower in June than a year earlier.
Given the key role that real estate plays in Chinese household savings, continued distress in the real estate market is an important factor in weak consumer demand. With few social safety nets and without the cash that Western governments poured into their consumers during the pandemic largesse that fueled a consumer boom, these households are sitting on their savings.
The lack of an obvious plan to revive growth likely explains why Xi has yet to respond meaningfully to the slowdown.
Pressure on Beijing to respond is mounting, but its options are limited.
The weak condition of the rest of the world means an export-led manufacturing boom is unlikely to come to China’s rescue.
The housing sector is so struggling, with developers massively overleveraged and consumers cautious, that lowering the cost of borrowing in an attempt to stimulate activity is unlikely to be an effective strategy when buyer demand is weak. so weak.
The amount of debt within the economy, and in particular within local governments and their financing vehicles which have traditionally been a vehicle for stimulus but which depend on revenue from the sale of land for a large part of their revenues, also makes Beijing unlikely to resort to the kind of massive infrastructure-focused programs of the past, particularly in response to the 2008 financial crisis.
China has tried to lure foreign investment, sending its trade officials to the Western world to try to lure inflows even as its raids on foreign consultants and withdrawal of access to economic data scare away the investments that she searches. Growing friction between China and the West is another deterrent to foreign capital inflows.
An obvious strategy would be to put money in the pockets of its consumers in an attempt to regenerate consumption, but there is no certainty that they would spend it.
The lack of an obvious plan to revive growth likely explains why Xi has yet to respond meaningfully to the slowdown, although there is a Politburo meeting later this month that could lead to action. .
Xi would know that most of the obvious structural problems of China’s economic problems that he has tried to solve with his crackdown on leverage in the real estate sector, on e-commerce platforms and on ostentatious wealth in the sector private sector would be exacerbated if it resorted to traditional stimulus measures.
The moment Xi shifted China’s economic strategy from Deng Xiaoping’s socialism with Chinese characteristics, which sparked a remarkable three-decade-long economic boom led by the private sector, to a greater emphasis on common prosperity led and controlled by the state, has been unhappy in the past. middle of a pandemic.
Chinese economic authorities have tried to convince private sector companies that they are not trying to cancel their activity, but the sight of some of the largest and most successful private companies in the country being dismembered, fined massive and their leaders diminished seems to have had deterrent effects.
China now faces demographic headwinds. Its population is aging and shrinking, and the rate of rural-to-urban population drift, which has played a major role in its turbocharged growth into the global manufacturing platform, has slowed.
With the other structural challenges it faces from the reorganization of global supply chains, the web of technology-related sanctions that the United States and others have woven, and the levels of ownership leverage in the Within his economy, Xi may be forced to reconsider what common prosperity now means.
This would mean rethinking the role China’s private sector should play in the economy, and the freedoms private businesses should be afforded if the economy is to achieve the growth rates needed to support Xi’s economic and geopolitical ambitions and avoid the social unrest.
