Court orders issued against Imran Khan in nikkah and cipher cases





A court hearing in Islamabad said nikkah’s illegal case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi can stand.

The court issued summonses to both for a hearing on July 20.

Imran Khan was accused of marrying Bushra Maneka before the end of his iddat. the case was originally dismissed by the court but has recently been reopened.

Civil judge Nasr Minallah declared the case outside the jurisdiction of the courts and dismissed it.

However, Minallah’s decision was overturned and the session court was ordered to hear the case again.

Mufti Saeed Khan has previously told Islamabad High Court that he officiated at Imran Khan’s nikkah along with Bushra Bibi in violation of Sharia laws in 2018.

Saeed told the court that he was on good terms with Imran Khan and was a member of the central committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs in January 2018 he received a call from Imran Khan. He said Imran asked him to officiate his nikkah in Lahore.

He said he was taken to a Lahores Defense Housing Authority house where Bushra Bibi was present with another woman who identified herself as Bushra’s sister.

Mufti Saeed said he asked if Bushras iddat (waiting period) had been completed, to which the woman replied in the affirmative. She added that all Shariah requirements for marriage were met. Mufti Saeed also said that Imran Khan also told him that Bushras’ divorce from Khawar Maneka was finalized in November 2017, so his iddat was over.

The mufti also claimed that Imran told him a prediction from Bushra Bibi, saying that Imran would become prime minister if he married her.

cipher case

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday withdrew a stay order against Imran Khan in the cipher case.

The court initially halted the encryption investigation and told the Federal Investigation Agency not to call Imran Khan into the case.

The reserved decision was announced by Judge Baqir Najafi.

The deputy attorney general told the court that investigations into the cipher were already underway in Islamabad. He also revealed that testimonies and statements from several people had already been taken, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and several officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also told the court that since the investigation was taking place in Islamabad, the case fell under the jurisdiction of the Islamabad High Court, so the stay order should be withdrawn.

Imran Khan’s lawyer did not appear in court and submitted a written response.

