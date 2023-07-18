Saudi Arabia buys Turkish drones during Erdogan’s visit | News of Recep Tayyip Erdogan





Erdogan is also expected to visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as he seeks to improve relations and strike trade deals with Gulf states.

Saudi Arabia has agreed to buy Turkish drones, one of many lucrative deals President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured for Turkey’s struggling economy as Ankara reaps the rewards of its recent diplomatic push to restore relations with the Arab powers of the Gulf. President Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, accompanied by an entourage of some 200 businessmen, according to Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Council, as part of a three-stop tour of the region. The two countries have signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) in many areas including energy, direct investment and defense industries. Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended the signing ceremony between Turkish defense company Baykar and the Saudi Defense Ministry, Saudi Press Agency SPA reported. Saudi Arabia will acquire the drones in a bid to improve the readiness of the kingdom’s armed forces and boost its defense and manufacturing capabilities, Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud said on Tuesday. , in a tweet. SPA did not provide details on the value of the transaction. The economic woes of turkeys Erdogan’s visit comes as Turks are being hit by sales and fuel tax hikes that Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has said are needed to restore fiscal discipline and bring inflation down. The official annual inflation rate stood at 38% last month, down from a peak of 85% in October. Turkey’s current account deficit has hit record highs this year of $37.7 billion in the first five months and Erdogan hopes oil and gas-rich Gulf states will help fill the gap. On Tuesday, the Turkish lira weakened to a record high of 26.6 against the dollar as investors’ attention began to focus on Thursday’s central bank policy-setting meeting, where it is expected to rise again rates. The lira lost up to 0.9% of its value against the US currency compared to Monday’s close at 26.3505. It has weakened nearly 30% so far this year. Türkiye-Saudi Arabia rapprochement Turkey recently restored relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates after a decade-long rift following the 2011 Arab Spring and Ankara’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, seen as a threat by some Gulf monarchies. The deterioration in relations was exacerbated by a boycott of Turkish ally Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain in 2017. The 2018 murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul led to a further deterioration in ties with Riyadh. US intelligence agencies believe the murder was carried out on the orders of Prince Mohammed, which the kingdom denies. Qatar and the United Arab Emirates recently provided Turkey with some $20 billion in currency swap deals, while Saudi Arabia deposited $5 billion in Turkey’s central bank in March. Days after Erdogan’s re-election last month, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey signed a trade deal potentially worth $40 billion over the next five years. Erdogan is due to meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha on Tuesday before visiting the leader of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

