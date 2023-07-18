Politics
Ex-President Duterte meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing
Photo from the Facebook page of the Chinese Embassy in Manila
CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews/July 18) – Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Monday, more than a year after his six-year term ended.
The meeting took place exactly one week before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was to deliver his second State of the Nation (SONA) address. The Marcos administration has recently revitalized ties with the United States and US President Joe Biden welcomed him to the White House on May 1.
During the meeting, the Chinese leader reportedly praised Duterte for improving bilateral relations between Beijing and Manila during his tenure from 2016 to 2022.
Sino-Philippine relations have been able to get back on track and flourish, a demonstration of the important contributions Duterte has made to the friendly exchanges between the two countries, state media Xinhua reported.
Xi also expressed hope that Duterte will continue to play an important role in the friendly cooperation between the two countries, he added.
Xinhua reported that Duterte also thanked China for its valuable support for the economic and social development of the Philippines.
Duterte said that the development of friendly relations between the two countries serves the interests of both peoples and is in line with the aspirations of the majority of the Filipino people, according to Xinhua.
The former Philippine president promised to continue contributing to promoting bilateral friendship with China, he added.
Duterte, at the start of his presidency in 2016, turned to China after Washington later criticized its murderous campaign of all-out war on illegal drugs. He completed his six-year term without traveling to the United States.
Amid growing tensions between Beijing and Washington, Marcos announced four additional sites in the Philippines in April that US troops can access for joint training exercises under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA). .
The four sites of Camilo Osias Naval Base and Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan, Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela and Balabac Island in Palawan bring the total number of EDCA sites to nine in the Phillippines.
The top five sites are Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, New Ecija, Palawan and Pampanga.
Strategic choice
Hua Chunying, Deputy Foreign Minister, said on Twitter that President Xi appreciates the strategic choice Duterte made during his tenure to improve the Philippines’ bilateral relations with China as well as his important contributions to friendly exchanges between the two countries. .
China values its relations with the Philippines and is ready to work with the Philippines to promote the steady and sustained growth of bilateral relations, she said.
During his Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa broadcast on SMNI News on June 26, Duterte revealed that he meets regularly with Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian, who warned that the Philippines would not be spared if it allowed United States to use its military facilities. in the country to take aggressive action against China.
Duterte said the Chinese envoy told him during their recent meeting that even the Philippines, one of China’s strongest allies, would become a target once US forces launched an attack on Beijing. .
I reminded him again that the Philippines had no quarrel with China, Duterte said, but he replied that if you provide places where there can be aggressive action against China, the Philippines would be always a target.
He urged the Marcos Jr. administration and the United States to inform the Filipino people of the US military bases under EDCA that have actually been established in the country, warning that the country would become a battleground if a war broke out. between the United States and China.
Duterte feared that the next war or wars would be fought primarily using nuclear warheads.
We don’t know because of the EDCA they might bring some right now. There is no accounting for weapons in American hands to use against China if war breaks out. But we can be sure and it would be foolish of us or so naive to think there isn’t, he said.
Duterte said the consequence of a US attack on China would be to retaliate with nuclear weapons against the Philippines.
He said he did not like US military installations in the country because it would spell disaster, apparently referring to the possible catastrophic consequences of a possible war between the US and China.
In April, Marcos said the Philippines would not allow EDCA sites to be used as launching pads for offensive attacks.
We will not allow any of our bases to be used for any offensive action, the Philippine Star quoted Marcos as saying at the commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan in Bataan. It’s just to help the Philippines if the country needs help, he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)
