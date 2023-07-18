Modi’s scathing attack on meeting Oppn: Their mantra is of, by and for the family | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a rare scathing attack on the opposition unity meeting being held in Bengaluru, saying their mantra is – of, by and for the family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (PTI file) Modi also hit out at the opposition and said that the people of the country have already decided to bring back the NDA in 2024. “So the people responsible for the fate of India have opened their shops… rajnaitik dalon by ye bada fit baith’ta hai. They sing another song but the reality is something else. A label of something else has been stuck on but the product is someone else’s. There is a guarantee of caste poison and immense corruption in their stores. Now they are in Bengaluru…” Modi said after the inauguration of the new integrated terminal at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He inaugurated the terminal by videoconference. In an apparent dig at the Aam Aadmi party led by Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi in Congress, Modi said: The locals say this is a ‘Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan’…Another specialty of this meeting is that if someone is on bail for crore crore bribery they are viewed with great respect. If the whole family is on bail, they are more honored… If someone insults a community and is punished by the court, they are honored… Picking up on the pre and post panchayat violence in West Bengal, the prime minister said those who gathered at the opposition meeting remained silent when questioned about their accusations of corruption… There are had violence in panchayat elections in West Bengal and all were calm. Congress and left-wing workers pleaded for their safety. But their leaders have been selfish enough to leave the workers in this dire situation… In Tamil Nadu, several cases of corruption are now coming to light, but they (the opposition) have already demanded a clean score.” A total of 26 like-minded opposition parties are closing ranks with the common goal of taking on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year. The BJP, meanwhile, is hosting a meeting of 38 National Democratic Alliance or NDA parties in the nation’s capital on Tuesday. The NDA meeting will be chaired by Modi. The NDA meeting is being held to mark the completion of nine years of central government under Modi. Meanwhile, the first day of the opposition party meeting started with the dinner meeting hosted by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah. After dinner, Congress leader BK Hariprasad said the meeting had started with a good signal and that it would be the end of the BJP in 2024. Asked about the NDA meeting, he replied: “It would be the National Disaster Alliance”. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Have 11 years of experience in print and digital media. Write about politics, defense and global affairs, and keep an eye out for human interest stories. …See the details

