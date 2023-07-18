Politics
‘Hardcore Corruption Convention’: Prime Minister Modi mocks opposition meeting in Bangalore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition on Tuesday, calling the ongoing meeting of opposition leaders in Bangalore a “hard-core corruption convention”.
Taking several photos of the opposition during his speech at the virtual inauguration of the new Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, Prime Minister Modi said these ‘dynastic’ parties follow the ‘by and for family’ mantra. “They (the opposition parties) don’t care about the development of the children of the poor in the country. Their joint minimum program is to increase corruption for their family. Democracy means “of the people, by the people, for the people”. But these dynastic festivals have as their motto “of the family, by the family, for the family”. For them, their family first, the nation nothing,” the prime minister said.
On Opposition
“Today the people of the country have already decided to bring back our government in 2024. Even then, the people responsible for India’s misery have set up their own shops,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Reciting a poem in Awadhi, Modi said: “They (the opposition) sing another song, but the reality is something else. A label of something else has been affixed, but the product is something else. This is the truth of their shop. There is a two-product guarantee in their shop. First, they sell caste poison. Second, they do corruption without limits… Their product is guaranteed scam of 20 lakh crore rupees.
The PM’s remarks come as 26 opposition parties have gathered in Bengaluru to form a united front against the BJP and chart a roadmap for the 2024 general elections. The Congress, AAP, TMC, NCP and JD(U) are among those present at the two-day conclave.
“These days, these people are gathered in Bangalore. At one time there was a song that was very popular: ‘EHow many faces are there? (“On one face, people put many faces”). When these people appear in front of the camera in a single image, the first thought that comes to the minds of citizens of the country watching the scene is “the corruption of several hundred thousand million dollars”.
“The people of the country say this (the opposition meets in Bengaluru) is a convention on hardcore corruption… he is looked upon with great respect, if the whole family is out on bail, they are even more honoured,” Modi added.
“People say that this gathering is to promote corruption. Opposition parties gave the DMK a free kick despite corruption cases in Tamil Nadu. The left and Congress are also silent on panchayat poll violence in West Bengal despite attacks on their cadres,” he further remarked.
On the development of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Modi claimed that tourist inflows to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have doubled since 2014 and will increase several times over in the coming years due to infrastructure development in the archipelago. “We have brought undersea fiber optic cable to the islands and built a medical school in Port Blair. Our government has allocated Rs 48,000 crore for the development of the archipelago over the past nine years. This is double what was spent by the previous government,” he said.
“The tricolor was deployed in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (in 1943) even before being hoisted to the Red Fort after Indian independence. But there were still signs of slavery. We removed them in renaming several islands to honor our fight for freedom,” the Prime Minister added.
