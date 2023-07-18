Politics
Erdogan turkeys on a historic trip to three Gulf countries – analysis
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Saudi Arabia on Monday as part of a larger Middle East tour.
The Turkish leader is riding high after winning elections earlier this year and he is trying to mend Turkey’s ties in the region and is also looking to boost Ankara’s economy.
Turkey faces many challenges. Ankara has tried to position itself between the West and the Ukrainian crisis and an independent policy with Russia, Iran and the rest of the world. The problem for Ankara is that playing both sides hasn’t always worked out. He once supported the Muslim Brotherhood in the region, but is now trying to rekindle ties with countries like Saudi Arabia.
What is the context of the Turkish diplomatic offensive?
Ankara’s diplomatic offensive is part of a wider diplomatic era in the region in which the Syrian regime returns to the Arab League and Iran raises awareness. The Iraqi Prime Minister, for example, was precisely in Syria.
According to reports in Arab News, Erdogan is “leading a massive delegation of ministers and government officials, and about 200 business leaders, investors and business owners.” He met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and met with several Saudi ministers and officials.
According to this report, the countries signed agreements “in the fields of energy, defense industries, research and development, direct investments, media, as well as two contracts with the Turkish company Baykar”.
Turkey wants investment and it wants to make inroads for its major companies, including defense companies. Ankara has attempted to sell Bayraktar drones and other drones in the region, including to Kuwait, Iraq and other states.
According to the Arab News report, trade with Saudi Arabia amounted to $6.5 billion last year. Ankara needs to attract a lot of investment to help its economy. In the past, her claims that she has received investments have generally fallen short of expectations.
The Gulf is also well known for its deep pockets, but not all expenses are made. For example, Saudi Arabia was supposed to spend $110 billion on arms deals in 2018 under the Trump administration. Now reports say Turkey has sent contractors for talks with Aramco for deals that could be worth $50 billion, according to the Arab News article.
Al-Ain media also focused on Turkish-Saudi encounters. He focused on possible defense purchases.
Turkish state media say Erdogan will next visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Turkish state media see this as part of a new world order.
According to TRT, “This marks a new phase in Ankara’s relations with the energy-rich Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a new world order. This is the first visit Erdogan’s official presence in the region since his re-election as president in May, cementing his position as one of Turkey’s most influential leaders.
Ankara sees it as a “win-win” strategy. This follows the way Ankara usually conducts its foreign policy by creating a crisis and then solving the crisis. He did it with NATO and also declared victory. He did it with the United States and also claims victory. Now he claims victory in the Gulf.
However, it is unclear whether all of these “victories” materialize. That big question will be whether the defense deals and the like actually lead to real fulfillment or just a lot of plowing and not a lot of harvesting.
