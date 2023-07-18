Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi summoned for ‘illegal’ marriage





Former Pakistani Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi

A court in Islamabad, Pakistan on Tuesday declared admissible a case against the “unlawful” marriage of former Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi and subpoenaed them.

Announcing the verdict, reserved a day earlier, the judge issued notices to the couple, summoning them on July 20, Geo News reported.

Earlier, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Islamabad Muhammad Azam Khan referred the case to a civil judge. In addition, the verdict of another civil court declaring inadmissible a petition challenging the legality of the marriage was rejected.

In the petition, filed by Muhammad Hanif, it was claimed that Bushra Bibi divorced her ex-husband in November 2017 and married Khan on January 1, 2018, despite the fact that her iddat period had not ended, “ which is contrary to Sharia and Muslim Norms.

Statements from Mufti Muhammad Saeed, who performed the wedding between Imran and Bushra, and Awn Chaudhry – Imran Khan’s close friend and one of the witnesses to the wedding – were submitted to the court.

Although he knows everything, Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi during her iddat (the time when a woman isolates herself after her husband’s death or divorce), according to Saeed.

Earlier, Saeed in a statement said he celebrated Khan’s Nikah with Bushra Bibi on January 1, 2018, on the assurance of a woman claiming to be the former first lady’s sister, Geo News reported.

“Then the former Prime Minister contacted me again in February 2018 and asked me to celebrate his Nikah with Bushra Bibi again, as it was the first time against Shariah,” Saeed said.

He claimed that the Iddat of Bushra Bibi did not end the first time the Nikah was celebrated.

Furthermore, he quoted the former Prime Minister of Pakistan saying that Bushra Bibi was divorced in November 2017 and there was a ‘prediction’ that the PTI Chairman would become the Prime Minister of Pakistan if he married Bushra Bibi, according to The report.

Imran Khan’s first Nikah was illegal, which was celebrated based on the “prediction”, Saeed said.

(With agency contributions)

