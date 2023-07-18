Politics
China’s economy has a problem with Xi Jinping as foreign investment dries up
- China is signaling to the rest of the world that it is once again open for business.
- Elon Musk and Janet Yellen recently visited Beijing.
- But less money is coming into the country, with foreign investors likely alienated by Xi Jinping’s authoritarianism.
China wants the world to know it is open for business again.
With a growing number of warning signs suggesting that the country’s post-COVID economic recovery has already stalled, Beijing has made a clear “come and invest here” appeal to the West.
“I want to take this opportunity to affirm China’s commitment to opening up,” Premier Li Qiang said at a World Economic Forum event in the eastern port of Tianjin last month, in a no-holds-barred attempt. at all obvious to arouse some enthusiasm.
In recent months, Beijing has also hosted high-level American guests, including climate envoy John KerryTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, though the latter’s claim that the ruling Communist Party could one day be replaced by an AI-powered “digital superintelligence” was probably not not the kind of reassurance the leaders were looking for.
There’s a simple reason why China is doing all the talk: foreign investment has dried up.
International investors, companies and governments spent just $20 billion in China in the first quarter, according to research firm Rhodium Group, compared with $100 billion in the first three months of 2022.
Xi Jinping’s Iron Fist is probably to blame for the massive decline.
At the Communist Party conference late last year, the Chinese president made an obvious power grab, unveiling a new leadership team made up of political allies and publicly disrespecting his pro-business predecessor.
Spooked investors responded by dumping Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion boom, while the onshore chinese yuan fell against the American dollars. (The tightly managed currency has continued to lose ground against the greenback Since).
This year alone, Beijing has bans chips from US semiconductor maker Micronsent state police at the Shanghai offices of US consulting giant Bain & Co.and pursued with a repression which is erased approximately $1.1 trillion from the total market capitalization of local Big Tech companies.
The government has also continued to impose tough capital controls that prevent foreigners from taking their money out of the country, with emerging markets guru Mark Mobius saying earlier this year that it wouldvery, very careful investment in China“due to restrictions.
None of Xi’s heavy-handed, hardline rules speak of a “commitment to opening up,” so despite its renewed efforts to woo the West, China is unlikely to be counting on a rebound in foreign investment anytime soon.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/china-economy-faltering-recession-xi-jinping-john-kerry-janet-yellen-2023-7
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China’s economy has a problem with Xi Jinping as foreign investment dries up
- Famed Tenali Rama Dhruvi Jani ventures into Bollywood with ‘Lake House’ thriller
- Tech Sanctions Loophole in Central Asia Helps Russia War
- Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi summoned for ‘illegal’ marriage
- Cunningham Announces Executive Staff Updates for 2023-24
- Windmills offers a unique atmosphere, restaurants and entertainment
- Amplience Hires Retail Technology Veteran Anthony Lai as New Chief Executive Officer — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Major repair and maintenance work on the A17 bridge at Fosdyke to begin next week Lincolnshire County Council
- Prosecutors’ frenzy builds around Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election
- Jokowi Meets Surya Paloh at Palace, Minister Nasdem Says
- Volume 2 of the Harlem trilogy by Colson Whitehead : NPR
- Auckland players dominate the North Island table tennis championships