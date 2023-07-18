How Trump could further damage democracy in a second presidential term





Donald Trump’s taste for autocracy is well known. But a new report suggests that if he did return to the White House, his power-building agenda would be far more aggressive and well-organized than last time, thanks in part to even broader buy-in from remnants of the GOP establishment. .

The New York Times published an article on Monday that found Trump and his allies were buzzing with ways he could use a radical interpretation of unitary executive theory to amass unprecedented power as president. This theory holds that the president holds full control of the executive branch and rejects constraints on presidential power such as the independence of the Justice Department and congressional regulations on executive branch agencies.

This level of planning suggests that a second Trump term could do much more damage than the first by degrading democracy.

Trump, his campaign and his allied think tanks have pushed several proposals to achieve this vision. He intends to purge officials from the State Department, Defense Department, and intelligence agencies who he believes represent the Deep State cabal. He has spoken openly of ending the norm of an independent Justice Department and instead using it to investigate political opponents. He would seek to place agencies like the Federal Trade Commission directly under presidential control. He can try to seize funds by refusing to spend money appropriated by Congress for the development of policies he personally disapproves of. (As the Times noted, Congress banned the practice during the Richard Nixons administration.) And Trump would revive and strengthen rule changes to make it easier to fire members of the nonpartisan, expert-focused public service. , perceived as disloyal.

Many of these measures would face fierce legal challenges. But the undeniable goal is, as the Times puts it, to shift the balance of power by increasing the president’s authority over every part of the federal government that currently operates, by law or tradition, with some degree of independence from vis-à-vis the political interference of the White House.

There are two particularly noteworthy takeaways from this report. The first is that this level of planning suggests that a second Trump term could do much more damage than the first by degrading democracy. While Trump rejected in his first term the norms constraining executive power, he underestimated how difficult it would be to reshape the government to his liking and was constantly confronted with a bureaucratic apparatus that pushed back some of his boldest attempts to subvert the norm. Trump failed to assemble a serious transition team, which significantly slowed his effectiveness when he took office. Lawyers for the Department of Homeland Security have pushed back against Trump’s early attempts to ban Muslim immigration. When he wanted to install a new attorney general to help him in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, Justice Department lawyers threatened him with mass resignations to discourage him. When Trump called for shooting protesters, a member of the national security apparatus objected. Civil servants have served as safeguards against some of Trump’s more transgressive ideas.

Things could be different if Trump wins another term. His team and think tank allies are putting a ton of effort into making the White House storming much more systematic, and are thinking about using hiring and rule changes to create a whole more flexibility of officials and decision makers within the executive branch. A transition group, Project 2025, has a $22 million budget and has already drawn up rosters and plans for the transition, the Times reported. Trump and his entourage will be more aware of the importance of strategic hiring quickly and the sticking points with bureaucracy that they say held them back last time around.

And while Trump probably wasn’t held back by shame in his first term, he backed down from some of his most extreme measures when he felt the possibility of mass resignations made it politically difficult to pursue something. . Now that he openly calls for the idea of ​​purges and probably has even less respect for the political establishment, he might be more emboldened to act more recklessly in the future.

The second remarkable point is that this effort seems to have the potential to bleed far beyond Trump. The 2025 Project is not designed just for Trump, but for any Republican who might win the White House. And he’s backed by the Heritage Foundation, an established right-wing think tank that has had a huge influence on conservative politics since the Reagan era. In other words, the idea of ​​waging an all-out assault on executive branch standards is something that, like many of Trump’s ideas, could seep into the party more broadly. Theoretically, Trump’s competitors in the Republican presidential primary could oppose the dismantling of an independent Justice Department or other threats to democracy. But they seem eager to follow suit.

Trump is far from the first president who has sought to increase the power of the presidency out of self-interest. Especially in the realm of national security, presidents of both parties have sought to expand their power in deeply alarming ways for decades. But Trump’s agenda seems poised to break new ground and attempt to streamline government around the authority of one person. Even though he faces fights in court over many of his measures, the ambition and audacity of these are worrying. Worst of all, his party seems to agree with that.

