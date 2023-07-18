Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson | Controversial UK immigration law passed by parliament





Members of the House of Lords approved Rishi Sunak’s controversial government bill on Tuesday. This means that only the formalities remain. The bill, which has been approved by both houses of parliament, will now go to the king’s table. The law will deny anyone who comes to the UK with the bt to apply for asylum. It also includes a measure to transfer all refugees who arrive illegally in a third country like Rwanda to discourage illegal immigration. kning i btflyktninger The backdrop to the bill is the number of migrants who cross the Channel in small numbers each year. More than 45,000 migrants landed in England’s worst coastal towns last year. There is a 60% annual increase on the dangerous road which has been in use since 2018. The Rwandan plan was first presented by Boris Johnson’s government last year but was blocked by the European Court of Human Rights. Sunak’s government has said it will appeal a court ruling that ruled Rwanda was not a safe third country. The UN warns the British The UN warns of the consequences the UK bill will have on human rights and international refugee systems. For decades, the UK has provided refuge to those in need, in line with its international obligations. It’s a tradition of which they are rightly proud, says Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, in a Press release. This new legislation significantly undermines the legal framework that has protected so many people and puts refugees at grave risk in violation of international law. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Trk, said the proposed legislation will lead to more violations of refugee rights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nettavisen.no/rishi-sunak/boris-johnson/filippo-grandi/omstridt-britisk-innvandringslov-vedtatt-av-parlamentet/s/5-95-1222984 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos