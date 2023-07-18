Saudi Arabia strikes deal to buy Turkish drones

Turkey has struck a historic deal to sell its drones to Saudi Arabia as Ankara deepens its rapprochement with Riyadh and looks to the oil-rich Gulf for cash to help prop up its struggling economy.

The drone deal, along with other Saudi investment commitments, was announced on Tuesday as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan begins a Gulf tour that will also take him and a delegation of business executives to the Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Erdoan’s new economic team, which was appointed after the president’s re-election in May, has already passed several major policy changes as it seeks to ease a crisis that has eroded the prosperity of ordinary Turks and scared away foreign investors. .

Securing new investment is a pillar of the program put in place by Finance Minister Mehmet Imek, who has close ties with Gulf governments and investors. Gulf investment is seen as particularly important as many Western investors remain skeptical of Erdoan’s embrace of the new economic plan, which has required painful adjustments such as tax hikes, with local elections looming. next spring.

Riyadh said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy drones from the Baykar Turks in a bid to improve the readiness of the Kingdom’s armed forces and boost its defense and manufacturing capabilities. Haluk Bayraktar, the managing director of the private defense company, described the pact as the biggest defense export deal in Turkish history.

The two sides have also concluded memorandums of understanding on direct investment and cooperation in the energy, media and defense sectors.

The deal shows how Erdoan is taking further steps to repair Turkey’s relations with Saudi Arabia, which deteriorated sharply after the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The Turkish president has also sought to strengthen ties with the United Arab Emirates. Ankara and Abu Dhabi have become bitter rivals in the decade since the 2011 Arab uprisings that rocked the region but have both tried to defuse tensions in recent years.

Bankers said Erdoan had a list of assets in which Turkey was seeking to sell stakes to raise foreign currency, hoping to strike deals with sovereign wealth funds in oil-rich regions.

There is an active sales program and most are directed to this region, said an international banker. It’s more of a government-to-government effort in the region. There is absolutely appetite [in the Gulf].

The banker said the assets spanned a range of sectors. It’s not just donations, it will be good business deals, the banker said. It should have happened before but there was no clarity on the direction of the country.

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, ADQ, previously pledged to invest $10 billion in Turkey after Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, visited Erdoan late 2021. The ADQ told the Financial Times last year that it was interested in Turkish logistics companies. , food companies and financial services.

The UAE also last year agreed to a $5 billion currency swap with Turkey to boost Ankara’s currency reserves.

Qatar, which has long been Turkey’s closest ally in the oil-rich Gulf, has expanded a currency swap deal with Ankara in 2020 from $5 billion to $15 billion. The Qatar Investment Authority, the gas producers’ $450 billion sovereign wealth fund, also has stakes in several Turkish entities, including Turkeys Eurasia Tunnel, Borsa Istanbul, the stock exchange and Istinye Park, a shopping center in the commercial capital. .

Turkey’s current account deficit hit a record $37.7 billion in the first five months of this year. It was financed largely by foreign exchange reserves, but the authorities would prefer to fill the gap with foreign inflows. In a sign of how the new economic policies have started to pay off, foreign investors pumped $1.3 billion into Turkish stocks in the five weeks to July 7, according to Turkish central bank data.