Court says non-Sharia compliant nikah case against Imran Khan can stand





The Islamabad District and Sessional Courts on Tuesday declared the non-Sharia compliant nikah case against Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan admissible.

The court issued notices to the PTI President and Bushra Bibi for July 20.

Civil Judge Qudratullah, after hearing the lawyers’ arguments, had reserved the verdict, which was announced today.

Lawyer Rizwan Abbasi, the petitioner in the PTI President’s non-Sharia marriage case, pleaded on the petition yesterday.

On July 13, Session Judge Azam Khan of the Islamabad District and Session Courts had accepted an appeal against the PTI Chairman in the non-Sharia compliant nikah case.

The Supreme Court had overturned Civil Judge Nasr Minallah’s decision, declaring the non-Sharia nikah case admissible, and ordered the Civil Court to rehear the verdict by dismissing the decision.

It should be recalled that Civil Judge Nasr Minallah had declared the non-Sharia compliant nikah case against the PTI President as inadmissible, the court of Judge Nasr Minallah had remarked that the issue of marriage during “iddat” eluded to the jurisdiction of the court. .

Important Statement by Mufti Saeed:

It can be recalled that on April 12, 2023, Mufti Saeed, who arranged the marriage of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, registered his statement at the Islamabad District and Session Court.

Mufti Mohammad Saeed Ahmed said in his statement that I am 62 years old, I am the principal of madrasa. On January 1, 2018, Imran Khan contacted me on a call, had a good relationship with him, I was a member of the central committee of PTI. He told me to have my wedding done by Bushra Bibi and to go to Lahore to teach nikah.

According to Mufti Mohammad Saeed Khan, “Imran Khan took me with him to the Defense Hall in Lahore where a woman with Bushra Bibi posed as his sister. I asked the woman if Bushra Bibi’s marriage could be done according to Sharia. In response, the woman said that all Sharia conditions for Bushra Bibi’s marriage were met and her marriage could be taught with Imran Khan. ‘

He further stated in the affidavit that on January 1, 2018, on the wife’s assurance, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi got married. Imran Khan said Bushra Bibi divorced (former husband Khawar Maneka) in November 2017.

According to Mufti Saeed, Imran Khan told me that Bushra Bibi predicted that he (Imran Khan) will become Prime Minister if he gets married on the first day of the year 2018.

“Imran Khan told me that the first marriage was not Shariah. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi arranged the wedding ceremony as they knew everything and after the wedding they both started living together in Islamabad.

Statement of Aoun Chaudhry as a witness:

On May 4, 2023, former PAKISTAN Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aoun Chaudhry who is currently the leader of the Stability Pakistan Party is in the case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. He recorded his statement as a witness.

In his statement, Aoun Chaudhry said Imran Khan divorced Reham Khan in 2015 and the same Bushra Bibi said he divorced Reham Khan.

“I was Imran Khan’s personal assistant, political secretary and a very close associate and also took care of all his political and personal affairs. Imran Khan used to suffer from mental issues after divorce and often used to say that it took me to Bushra Bibi.

“On December 31, 2017, Imran Khan told me to marry Bushra Bibi on January 1. Imran Khan divorced Reham Khan via email and told me Bushra Bibi divorced. On January 1, 2018, Imran Khan got married to Bushra Bibi in Lahore.

