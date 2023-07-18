Trump’s second term would be a nonstop shooting, says John Kelly





One of former President Donald Trump’s top White House advisers has said a second term for the 77-year-old would create chaos and lead to a non-stop shootout with judges and lawmakers.

It would be chaotic, former White House chief of staff John Kelly said of Trump’s return to power.

It would just be chaotic, because he would continually try to exceed his authority, but the sycophants would accept it. It would be a non-stop gunfight with Congress and the courts, Kelly told The New York Times.

Trump is the current front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, with RealClearPolitics polling averaging putting him ahead of his main challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, by more than 34 points.

Kelly, a former Marine Corps general who first joined the Trump administration as homeland security secretary, replaced Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff in July 2017 and served in that role. until January 2019.

John Kelly claims that Trump would "continually try to overstep his authority" in a second presidential term.

Kelly had little success in stopping the drama and disharmony in the White House despite taking on the role in an effort to instill military-like discipline in the executive mansion.

Since leaving the administration, Kelly has reportedly described Trump as the most flawed person he has ever known and said, “The depth of his dishonesty is just astounding to me.” The dishonesty, the transactional nature of every relationship, even if it’s more pathetic than anything else.

Last month, Kelly suggested that Trump was more terrified of federal charges related to his alleged mishandling and concealment of White House documents than he was letting on.

He’s scared, the former White House chief of staff told the Washington Post.

For the first time in his life, he seems to be held responsible. Up to this point in his life, it’s as if I wouldn’t pay you; drag me to court. He’s never been held accountable before, the former Trump aide said.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to the classified documents scandal.

