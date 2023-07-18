Imran Khan is still lying when he claims that 1.2 million professional Pakistanis have left the country





By Agha Iqrar Haroon

On July 17, 2023, in his Vlog, former Prime Minister Imran Khan lied again saying that 1.2 million professional Pakistanis had left the country for overseas in the last year due to the law. and order in force under the PDM government.

According to available data, any professional (doctor, engineer, IT expert, etc.) when applying for their work visa/visa for North America or Europe (as Imran Khan claimed that professionals left for USA, Canada, Europe, etc.) it takes at least three years for visa processing. Moreover, European countries do not even grant visas to those who have been invited for a brief visit to the UK and Schengen countries. The refusal of invitation visa by Schengen countries, according to a survey, is almost 100% even in cases where guests have provided full insurance and liability coverage. Even in cases where young people have been educated in the best institutions in the UK and Schengen countries in the past, they have been denied visas for summer holidays or to travel for other purposes in the country where they received their higher education. Therefore, finding a job abroad and obtaining work/visit visas within a year for Schengen countries, USA, Canada and UK is almost impossible and against the facts and it takes more than three to five years to obtain immigration to the countries mentioned by Imran Khan or at least two to three years to obtain work visas from these countries. If we consider his given figure of exodus from Pakistan to be “true”, then PTI supporters must accept that people who Imran Khan claims left the country must have applied for their immigration/work visas when the PTI was in power and they decided to leave. the country due to the exceptionally poor economic conditions created by the 42-month reign of the PTI.

It can be mentioned that PTI Chairman Imran Khan in his July 17 Vlog claimed that the mass exodus of professionals leaving Pakistan was shocking to him and further said that people are leaving the country due to the law of the jungle in force and growing discouragement and despair. . Imran Khan also claimed that the number of Pakistanis going abroad for jobs was about 1.2 million last year. He also said that the world is ready to welcome Pakistanis who have professional skills. Imran Khan was of the opinion that these were the people who could move a society forward, which this country badly needed, but left because they had lost hope in this country. As usual, Imran Khan’s claim is unfounded due to visa processing time, immigration rules and visa procedure. Since Imran Khan always opts for linear communication methods, therefore he cannot be challenged and cannot be questioned for the reconfirmation of false data and information which he always provides in his vlogs or addresses to the nation .

The linear communication method/model was introduced by the Greek philosopher Aristotle as an effective rule based propaganda tool that every communication can be divided into three parts: the sender, the message and the audience. The birth of propaganda takes place when we believe that the success of communication depends on the audience not only having to receive the message, but having to interpret the message in the way the sender intended.

The linear communication model for oral communication is known as Aristotle’s communication model. This is considered the first model of communication and was proposed in the 3rd century BC. It is also the most widely accepted among all communication models. This is a one-way process where only the sender sends the message and the recipient does not give feedback or respond. The sender is more important in the linear model of communication than the receiver. The sender (speaker) organizes the speech beforehand, depending on the target audience and the situation (occasion). In the 21st century, this model is still effective and it is like reading statements/speeches transmitted by electronic media, and the receivers (listeners/viewers) have no opportunity to step in and question the sender or n have no possibility to interact with the sender. Aristotle believes that rhetoric is one of the most important elements of communication and persuasion and rhetoric was widely used to defame anyone, label someone as corrupt, cheat or sinner to achieve goals policies and that is what Imran Khan has all the skills for.

