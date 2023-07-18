Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden, calls him a thief, an idiot





Former US President Donald Trump again slammed incumbent President Joe Biden in a TV interview, calling him “stupid”. During an interview with Real America’s Voice’s Wayne Allyn Root, Trump said, “I never went after Biden like I might have out of respect for the presidency.”

Trump, who remains the leading candidate in the polls for the GOP presidential nomination, added, “He’s a ruthless crook. He’s an ordinary thief. He’s a thug and he’s a very stupid person. stupid person. Now I say that because when they indict your opponent, which no one thought possible, especially for nonsense, you know it’s all under the Presidential Records Act.”

Amid an investigation by the House Oversight Committee into allegations of corruption by the US president and his family, Trump rebuked Biden.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s highest court has denied Trump’s request to block a prosecutor from prosecuting him for his actions following the 2020 election.

The Georgia Supreme Court unanimously denied a motion Trump’s lawyers filed last week asking the court to intervene. Trump’s legal team argued that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and his office should be barred from pressing charges and that a special grand jury report forming part of the investigation should be dismissed.

Willis has been investigating since early 2021 whether Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss in Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden. She has hinted that she is likely to seek charges in the case from a grand jury next month.

The state Supreme Court noted in its five-page ruling Monday that Trump has a similar motion pending in Fulton County Superior Court. The judges unanimously declined to overrule the lower court, writing that Trump fails to show that he was prevented from having fair access to ordinary channels.”

Regarding Trump’s attempt to block prosecutors, the judges said his legal brief lacked the facts or law necessary to order this Court’s disqualification of Williss at this time on the matter. »

Trump’s legal team previously acknowledged that the double filings were unusual, but said they were necessary given the tight deadline. Two new regular grand juries were seated last week, and one is likely to hear the case.

Updated: July 18, 2023, 08:27 IST

