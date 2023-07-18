Xi Jinping Se Rene with former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte

On the afternoon of July 17, 2023, President Xi Jinping met with former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing.

Xi Jinping pointed out that Rodrigo Duterte, during his term as President of the Philippines, with a responsible attitude towards people and history, firmly made a strategic decision to improve relations with China, which contributed to the turnaround of relations. sino-philippines. the right path and its vigorous development and made a relevant contribution to the friendly exchanges between the two countries. China and the Philippines are developing countries in Asia. The development of the two countries is rooted in an environment characterized by good neighborliness and friendship, as well as in the great Asian family marked by win-win cooperation. China adheres to the principles of solidarity, good faith, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in its good neighborly diplomacy, and has consistently persevered in treating its neighbors in good faith and having them as partners. The Chinese side has always attached importance to China-Philippines relations and is willing to work with the Philippines to promote the stable and lasting development of bilateral relations, said the Chinese president, who then expressed the hope that Rodrigo Duterte will continue to play an important role. role in the friendly cooperation between the two countries.

Rodrigo Duterte expressed his gratitude to China for its valuable support for the economic and social development of the Philippines, especially for its generous assistance in the Philippines’ fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the development of friendly relations between the Philippines and China is in the interest of both peoples and is also the wish of the majority of Filipinos. He also expressed his willingness to continue playing his role in promoting friendship between the Philippines and China.

Wang Yi was present at the meeting.