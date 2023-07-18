Politics
Is there a by-election in my area? Full List of Voting Constituencies | UK News
Following a series of resignations by members of Parliament, elections are now due to take place in various parts of the country this week.
One of the most important of these is the by-election which will take place in former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s constituency following his resignation as an MP when he received an advanced copy of the Privileges Committee report of the House of Commons on whether he misled Parliament about the partygate scandal.
Nigel Adams, a close ally of Mr Johnson, also announced he would step down after it was widely speculated he would be named to the controversial resignation honors list for former prime ministers. However, he ultimately did not receive a peerage.
At the time, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Mr Johnson had asked him to do something he was not ready to do: either cancel the Holac [House of Lords Appointments Commission] committee or make promises to people.
David Warburton was suspended from the Conservative Party after allegations of sexual misconduct against him, which he denied but resigned as MP, admitting to using drugs.
On Sunday, the former MP said the sexual misconduct allegations against him had been dropped, with the BBC report that a spokesman for the House of Commons Independent Panel of Experts (IEP) had confirmed that the investigation would no longer continue.
So, will one of these by-elections take place in your region?
Keep reading to find out.
Where are the July 2023 by-elections taking place?
The three by-elections currently scheduled will be held in the constituencies of:
- Somerton and Frome (Resignation of David Warburton)
- Selby and Ainsty (Resignation of Nigel Adams)
- Uxbridge and South Ruislip (Boris Johnson resigns)
Electoral calculation.co.uk can help you find your riding if you need more specifics.
When will the by-elections take place in July 2023?
All by-elections are scheduled for Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Multiple by-elections are rare. However, when they do occur, they are usually scheduled on the same date whenever possible.
Where might we see by-elections in the future?
To date, it has been 38 days since former Culture Minister Nadine Dorries announced her resignation with immediate effect.
While he has been reported that Ms Dorries refuses to formally step down as an MP until she finds more information on why she and Nigel Adams were refused a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honors , it is unclear when that means she will leave and trigger a by-election in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency.
This weekend Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced he would also step down as an MP. Although Mr Wallace has said he will remain in office until the next general election, if for any reason he chooses to step down before then it would trigger a by-election in his constituency of Wyre and Preston North.
More than 40 other Tory MPs have announced they will not stand in the next election, and if any of them decide to leave before then a by-election will also be called.
