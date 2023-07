Brad Pitt, 59, went to Wimbledon and the internet is obsessed. Did we mention he’s 59?

Wimbledon 2023: Brad Pitt in the men’s final (Image credit: AFP) Nothing could distract the internet from Novak Djokovic’s glorious men’s final against Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon yesterday except, in a tiny way, Brad Pitt in the stands. A galaxy of stars showed up to watch Carlos Alcaraz win his maiden Wimbledon title, defeating Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller. In the celebrity crowd were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Ariana Grande, Tom Hiddleston and Andrew Garfield. However, there was no competition with the buff blonde presence of Brad Pitt. The official Wimbledon Instagram dedicated an entire post to him, writing “Welcome to Wimbledon, Brad”. The comment thread is overwhelmed with those who have been smitten with the American actor (“He always looks amazing”, “The man behind a million smiles”, “It’s just illegal”) and those who can’t believe Brad Pitt is 60 (he’s 59). “60 years old and still more handsome than 99.99% of the men who lived before,” a comment gushed. Many comments invoked The Curious Case of Benjamin Buttona film in which Brad Pitt played the eponymous hero with the particularity of aging upside down. See the post from Wimbledon here: Twitter is also flooded with thirsty tweets. Most focused on Brad Pitt’s age and several tweets compared him to others of the same age, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for example. BBC Sport chimed in, pointing out that Brad was older than Novak Djokovic, 36, and Carlos Alcaraz, 20, combined. Brad Pitt is three years older than Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz combined #Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/xAEj8EprdM BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 16, 2023 Brad Pitt is the same age as Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/86XDo560cP KoH (@pinguforest) July 16, 2023 Brad Pitt and Boris Johnson are both 59 years old. pic.twitter.com/HOhMzny3Qm James Melville (@JamesMelville) July 16, 2023 I’m a straight, happily married man with 2 wonderful kids, but hey, Brad Pitt is the most handsome man I’ve ever seen.

He’s 59 too! pic.twitter.com/QYS8CtwzcP Bo Hughes (@BoHughes09) July 16, 2023 Brad Pitt is still snacking, is 59, and still looks the hottest guy in the room. In any room. Preserving your genes pic.twitter.com/x8axDUwesb Saket (@NoDarkSarkasm) July 17, 2023 I have a multi-pack of Walkers crisps in the cupboard if Brad Pitt wants to come. pic.twitter.com/UJfFu4UD6J Xenia Karayiannis (@_XeniaKara_) July 17, 2023 Brad Pitt has no official social media and is likely unaware of the renewed adulation he’s received online. Brad Pitt, who won an Oscar for his performance in Once upon a time in Hollywoodwas last seen in Babylon. The actor is in the UK to shoot an untitled film about Formula 1 racing, production of which has reportedly been halted due to the actors’ strike in Hollywood.

