China’s Xi pledges to strengthen ties with Algeria





Text size



Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged closer ties with Algeria on Tuesday during a meeting with the president of the gas-exporting North African nation, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, as Beijing seeks to diversify its energy supply. Tebboune began a five-day state visit to China on Monday, his first since assuming the presidency in late 2019. Algeria, Africa’s top natural gas exporter, has sought to join the BRICS economic group which includes Russia and China and which positions itself as an alternative to Western hegemony. “China is ready to work with Algeria to strengthen strategic communications, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and ensure the steady and long-term development of the China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership,” Xi said Tuesday in Tebboune, according to a report. pool report, while the two met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Tebboune thanked Xi for China’s support in Algeria’s bids to join BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, saying “China is our most important friend and will help us achieve development. national”. China has made significant investments in Algeria’s energy sector, including a production sharing contract between Sinopec and Algeria’s Sonatrach. A delegation of Sonatrach executives visited China in May to discuss energy cooperation and sign a gas supply contract with Chinese partners, according to the Algerian press service. BRICS membership has been a key foreign policy goal for Tebboune, with the president saying last year that his country met “a good portion” of the economic criteria to join the bloc. Tebboune took part in a virtual BRICS summit in late June, when Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the group’s leaders to cooperate in the face of “selfish actions” by the West. The 77-year-old Algerian leader visited Russia last month, striking a deal with Putin to deepen the “strategic partnership” of their two countries. Algeria, a major gas supplier to energy-hungry Europe, has maintained warm ties with its European neighbors and with Moscow, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. tjx/pbt

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/articles/china-s-xi-pledges-stronger-ties-with-algeria-cc1a6b94 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos