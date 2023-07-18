NasDem says Surya Paloh met Jokowi at the palace this afternoon





Jakarta – The NasDem party revealed the Ketum Surya Palo met President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace in central Jakarta this afternoon. The meeting lasted 1 hour. “It’s true (Paloh met Jokowi),” NasDem Secretary General Hermawi Taslim told reporters on Monday (7/17/2023). Hermawi said the meeting was held on the same day as the inauguration of Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie who replaced former Minister of Communication and Information and former Secretary General of NasDem , Johnny G Plate. According to him, the meeting Surya Palo and Jokowi lasted an hour. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “In the afternoon we met for over an hour at the Palace,” he said. It is known that the post of Minister of Communication and IT (Menkominfo), which was previously occupied by the NasDem elite Johnny G Plate, is now occupied by Budi Arie Setiadi. From now on, only two ministerial seats in the cabinets of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin are now occupied by executives of the NasDem party. The two NasDem ministers are Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya and Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo or SYL. President Jokowi appointed Budi Arie as Minister of Communication and Information on Monday (17/7/2023) morning. Jokowi revealed that the reason for the position of Minister of Communication and Information is now occupied by non-political parties. “It’s all in the end goal to work fast,” Jokowi said at State Palace in central Jakarta. Asked about the party’s ministerial quota NasDemName reduced, Jokowi threw the same response again. “To work quickly,” Jokowi said. Similarly, when Jokowi was asked if he had communicated with the NasDem party, Jokowi again spoke of the speed of work. “So that it can be done quickly,” Jokowi said. Also watch the video ‘At the Nasdem Apple, Surya Paloh Leverages His Support for Jokowi’:

[Gambas:Video 20detik] (fca/read)

