Politics
Government continues to accelerate TB elimination
The government continues to strive to accelerate the elimination of TB or TB in the country through various stages ranging from intensified surveillance or detection, treatment, administration of vaccines . Additionally, Indonesia is currently the country with the second highest number of people with TB in the world after India, with an estimated number of cases reaching 969,000.
“In Indonesia, it is estimated that every year 969,000 of our people are infected with tuberculosis and until before Covid, 545,000 could be identified at most. Thus, the remaining 400,000 were not detected even if ‘this is an infectious disease, it can spread anywhere,’ Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in his statement at the presidential palace complex in Jakarta, after attending a restricted meeting chaired by the president Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Therefore, since the end of 2022, the government has accelerated detection so that it can currently detect around 720,000 people affected compared to only 540,000 previously. The Minister of Health hopes that this figure can reach 90% of the approximately 969,000 people with tuberculosis.
“Now, with the aggressiveness of the government program, it has increased, those found or detected have increased to 720,000. We hope that by 2024, 90% of the estimate of 969,000 can be found or detected,” said he added.
To increase the detection rate, the Minister of Health said that President Joko Widodo had given instructions to his party to cooperate with the Minister of Interior and the Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and of Transmigration.
Then, regarding the treatment, President Jokowi gave instructions to prepare a special quarantine near the place where the tuberculosis broke out. In addition to not infecting the patient’s family, quarantine should also force TB patients to take medicine with discipline, as TB treatment lasts six months with a minimum of two full months until the medicine takes effect.
“The President’s instructions, for two months, have been trying to prepare a special quarantine, but if possible, be close to every place where tuberculosis occurs. So for two months he did not infect his family, he was quarantined I was told to cooperate with the Minister of PUPR (Public Works and Public Housing) under the coordination of the Coordinating Minister of PMK (Human Development and Culture) so that he is not contagious, and given medicine, we made sure he was going to keep taking medication for two months,” he explained.
Furthermore, with regard to vaccination, the government is currently conducting studies to obtain a new anti-tuberculosis vaccine because the effectiveness of the BCG vaccine is deemed to be low. According to the Minister of Health, Indonesia has currently actively participated in global organizations and there are three potential new vaccines that the government will bring.
“The closest is the vaccine found by Glaxosmithkline (GSK) and then taken over by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is currently performing a clinical trial in Indonesia, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health with UI (University of Indonesia ).) and Padjadjaran University, along with BPOM (Food and Drug Monitoring Agency),” he said.
“We are working with two other mRNA vaccine candidates with foreign parties so that mRNA can be faster like Pfizer and Moderna. So there are three new TB vaccine candidates that we are currently studying for use,” a- he continued.
Regarding budget allocation, the Minister of Health said his party has also received donations from a number of parties, such as USAID, the value of which reached $70 million for the program. eradication of tuberculosis. The budget is used not only by the government, but also by community organizations to help eradicate tuberculosis.
“So specifically for TBC, from a budget point of view, there is no problem, apart from the existing government budget, but the donation is much larger than the government budget,” he said. declared.
