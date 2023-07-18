Boris Johnson and Great Britain’s decision alone destroyed two countries, what kind of hypocrisy is that at Wimbledon

The Wimbledon Grand Slam may be over, but the bitter taste of hypocrisy still lingers. Throughout the tournament, Wimbledon and its officials were seen bearing the harsh judgment of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Boris Johnson’s decision to ban Wimbledon players to teach Russia and its ally Belarus a lesson for invading Ukraine, while having nothing to do with Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin’s war. Although the ban was lifted on the players this year, their hypocrisy was visible from time to time. Belarusian tennis star and world number 2 Aryna Sabalenka defeated Hungary’s Panna Udvardy in the first round of the tournament. Smiling during an interview at Wimbledon. He reached the semi-finals. People were seen enjoying every game of the Australian Open champion. This is the game. It should have been taken as such. The All England Lawn Tennis Club banned all tennis players from Russia and Belarus from last year’s tournament. Then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the move to punish Russia and its ally Belarus for invading Ukraine.At a glance, it was a decision against sports culture and sportsmanship, because the players had nothing to do with the government decisions of Russia or Belarus. What’s interesting here is that there are 3 Russians in the men’s top 12 – Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov. Medvedev and Khachanov don’t even live in Russia. Sabalenka lives in the United States, while Victoria Azarenka, the other former Belarusian world No. 1, lives in Los Angeles. Rublev has publicly declared that his country’s invasion of Ukraine was “terrible”. He said this knowing what a crime it is to criticize Moscow.

The decision to ban Wimbledon has been disappointing for tennis fans, whose money pays the bills for Grand Slam tournaments. A great farce has been created so that no one opposes this decision of Great Britain. However, the ATP and WTA, the respective associations of male and female tennis players, understood the hypocrisy of Wimbledon and vehemently rejected bans from their tournaments. He also rightly argued that players from any country should be admitted to tournaments on the basis of merit and that national discrimination should not be tolerated.

Wimbledon, on the other hand, lifted the ban on players from Russia and Belarus this season, but made the cruel decision to keep the players’ country clean during the tournament. Last year, women’s champion Elena Rybakina shocked Wimbledon by changing federation. She was born and raised in Russia and lived there for 19 years. He had decided to go under the flag of Kazakhstan to participate in the tournament. However, this time Wimbledon learned its lesson and lifted the ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

The matter does not end there. The on-court TV reporter mocked Sabalenka to tell us how happy you are to be back at Wimbledon. This question was a little strange. It seemed like she missed the tournament last year for personal reasons. However, the cunning Sabalenka figured out the whole thing. He replied amidst loud applause I don’t know what this place means to me. Thank you all for coming. It really means a lot to me! His answer won everyone’s hearts.

At Wimbledon, however, discrimination against Russian and Belarusian players continued. Russia and Belarus were left blank next to the player names on the famous black and lime scoreboard (nothing was written here. It’s as if those countries don’t exist.) Wimbledon should call the United Nations to investigate. All the other players had their own country, so why not Russians and Belarusians? The matter does not end there. If a player had the Russian flag or any symbol on his kit, action would have been taken against him.

On the other hand, some enthusiastic players were seen making statements in favor of Ukraine. The current Polish women’s world number 1 Inga Swiatek has crossed the line of hypocrisy by displaying the Ukrainian flag. Didn’t Wimbledon notice that? Sports are meant to be beyond the dirtiness of politics and diplomacy, which are weighed on separate merit scales from rich to poor. The CIO is to be praised here. He made a commendable decision on the Paris 2024 Games. Rejecting all pressure and policies from Western countries and Ukraine, refused to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes. Athletes will be able to participate in this Mahakumbh of sports in a neutral way.

(Author: Rajkamal Rao, US-based commentator, former management consultant and CEO of an education consulting firm)

