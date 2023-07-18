Pakistani court summons Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in illegal marriage case | world news





The Islamabad District and Sessions Court declared the case against the illegal marriage of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi admissible in court and summoned them both on July 20, Geo TV reported. .

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

Civil Judge Qudratullah announced the verdict and sent notices to President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and his wife.

Petitioner Muhammad Hanif had claimed that Bushra Bibi divorced her ex-husband in November 2017 and married Khan in January 2018, although her iddat period has not ended and said that it “is against Sharia and to Muslim standards.

According to Geo TV report, Iddat is a waiting period of 130 days after the dissolution of a woman’s marriage through divorce, death or any other form of separation from her husband, during which the woman remains celibate.

The cleric Mufti Muhammad Saeed who officiated the marriage between Imran and Bushra said in his court statements that Khan married Bushra Bibi during the latter’s iddat, although he knows everything.

He quoted Khan as saying Bushra Bibi divorced in November 2017 and there was a “prediction” that the PTI chairman would become Pakistan’s prime minister if he married Bushra Bibi.

Last week, Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Muhammad Azam Khan referred the case to a civil judge and dismissed the verdict of another civil court declaring a petition challenging the legality of the marriage, according to Geo TV.

Saeed, in his statement to a lower court, said he celebrated Khan’s nikah with Bushra Bibi on the assurance of a woman claiming to be the former first lady’s sister.

“Then the former Prime Minister contacted me again in February 2018 and asked me to celebrate his Nikah with Bushra Bibi again as the first time it was against Shariah,” Saeed added in his court statement. .

