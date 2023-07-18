Donald Trump says he is the target of a special counsel’s criminal investigation into the aftermath of the 2020 election





Former President Donald Trump said in a social media post that he was told by Special Counsel Jack Smith that he was the target of the criminal investigation into efforts to nullify the 2020 election, sign that he could soon be charged by the special advocate.

Deranged Joe Bidens DOJ attorney Jack Smith sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury inquest, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an arrest and an indictment, Trump posted on Truth Social.

Under the United States Constitution, I have the right to protest an election that I fully believe was rigged and stolen, just like the Democrats did against me in 2016, and many a others have done so over the years, Trump wrote.

Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN that Trump had received the letter.

Trump also received a target letter earlier this year from Smith before he was charged in the investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

A spokesperson for the special counsel declined to comment.

A target letter from federal prosecutors to Trump makes it clear that prosecutors are focused on Trump’s actions in the 2020 election cancellation investigation and not just those around him who tried to prevent his election defeat .

Department of Justice regulations allow prosecutors to inform subjects of an investigation that they have become a target. Often, a notification that someone is a target is a strong sign that an indictment could follow, but it’s possible the recipient won’t end up being charged.

These notifications are not mandatory, but prosecutors have the discretion to notify subjects that they have become a target. Once informed, a target has the opportunity to present evidence or testify before the grand jury if they wish.

Smith investigated efforts to nullify the 2020 election leading up to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including proposing fake voters in states lost to Trump and a pressure campaign against his vice president of then Mike Pence in an attempt to overturn the election when Congress certified the victory of Electoral College Joe Bidens on Jan. 6.

The grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election meets today at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC.

Dozens of witnesses have spoken to prosecutors and testified to the grand jury in the 2020 election investigation, including a long list of Donald Trump’s top White House aides as well as former Vice President Mike Pence.

In recent months, prosecutors have also interviewed election officials in the seven battleground states where Trump’s team falsely alleged fraud and offered fake voters after the 2020 election.

In addition, prosecutors focused on a chaotic December 2020 Oval Office meeting in the final days of the Trump administration, in which Trump advisers discussed the seizure of voting machines, the appointment of a special advocate to investigate election fraud and the invocation of martial law as part of efforts to overturn the election.

A number of Trump’s lawyers have also spoken to federal investigators. Last month, former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani met with investigators for a voluntary two-day interview that covered a range of topics, including the tumultuous December 2020 meeting he attended, previously reported. CNN.

Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, told CNN that Giuliani did not receive a target letter.

