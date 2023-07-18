Report of Paiman Raharjo Wamendes Former security agent appointed by President Joko Widodo | SINAU





KOMPAS.TV- Paiman Raharjo Wamendes, a former security officer appointed by President Joko Widodo. Paiman replaced Budi Arie Setiadi who became Minister of Communication and Information Technology. Paiman’s appointment as Wamendes PDTT is contained in Presidential Decree Number 32 M of 2023 regarding the dismissal and appointment of Deputy Ministers of State from the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet for the period 2019-2024. The figure of Paiman Raharjo Few people know Paiman, he is the Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Moestopo (Religion) who was appointed in May 2022. Paiman was born in Klaten on June 17, 1967 and did not come from a wealthy family. In 1984, after graduating from junior high school, Paiman emigrated to Jakarta. Paiman’s job when he was first in Jakarta was a sweeper while attending high school. After graduating from high school, he continued to work as a security guard. With his persistence in saving money, Paiman studied Business Administration at the University of Prof. Moestopo Continuing Masters at the same campus and PhD at Padjadjaran University, Bandung. History of the position of Paiman Raharjo: Commissioner of PT Food Station Tjipinang Jaya in 2013

Independent Commissioner of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) in 2015

Head of DKI Jakarta (KAD) Regional Advocacy Committee for 2022-2024

Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Moestopo (Religion) period 2022-2027 Read also: Here is the profile of Budi Arie Setiadi, the Minister of Communication and Information who has just been appointed by President Jokowi|SINAU Video Editor: Joshua Victor

