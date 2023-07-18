Turkish President received by Saudi Crown Prince in Jeddah

RIYADH: Saudi women have time and again tenaciously defied the odds, carving out niches for themselves in different fields since the country’s inception.

From Princess Noura bint Abdulrahman, adviser to her brother King Abdulaziz, to Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi woman in space, to Mishaal Ashemimry, the first female aerospace engineer from the Gulf Cooperation Council, the list is impressive and continues to grow.

Some inspiring and resilient Saudi women spoke to Arab News to share their thoughts and offer sage advice to young Saudi graduates who are all ready to enter the job market.

Nouf Alosaimi. (Provided)

Take a chance and believe in yourself, said Reema Juffali, the first female Saudi professional racing driver to win an international motor race.

With the lifting of the driving ban in the Kingdom in 2018, a realm of opportunity for women was unveiled, but with the change came great uncertainty.

HIGH LIGHTS Hajar Al-Naims Studio Production Training is supported by the Saudi Cultural Fund. Hawazen Al-Hassoun, PwCs Middle East COO, oversees all internal services for over 2,000 employees in six offices across the Kingdom. Professional racing driver Reema Juffali was on the BBC’s 100 list of inspiring and influential women around the world in 2022.

Juffali, who earned a place on the BBC’s 100 Women’s list of Inspirational and Influential Women Across the World last year, said: The challenges have been more about self-confidence, especially when things didn’t seem to go my way. I had to remind myself to be patient and trust the process to achieve my long term goals.

Nouf Al-Osaimi dived 105 meters into the Red Sea from Jeddah. (Provided)

Across the country, women are entering male-dominated fields and the bullying is there when you are around people who have been doing this for so many years.

Women were first allowed in government spaces in 2011 following a royal decree by King Abdullah, who appointed 30 women to the Shoura Council.

Vision 2030 changed everything. This not only opened new doors, but new horizons. Women in particular have now taken on jobs they haven’t had a chance to explore in the past, Juffali said.

Hawazen Al-HassounCOO of PwCs Middle East

In the corporate world, Hawazen Al-Hassoun, Chief Operating Officer of PwCs Middle East, has made it his mission to create a work environment based on inclusion and diversity.

This means creating an environment where employees have equal opportunities for career development and even equal pay in a culture that encourages respect for all, Al-Hassoun told Arab News.

As the first woman to hold this position, she oversees all internal services for more than 2,000 employees in six offices across the Kingdom and focuses on driving operational excellence, improving efficiency of business processes and the execution of strategic objectives.

Inspiring the next generation of Saudi women, Rayyanah Barnawi is the first Saudi woman to go into space.

Giving life to Vision 2030, the regional headquarters welcomed 190 new graduates this year, all of Saudi nationality, 50% of whom were women. They have also launched an on-the-job training program at AlUla that leverages the collective expertise of the global consulting industry and aims to provide hands-on work experience for recent Saudi graduates.

Al-Hassoun, who grew up in a family that values ​​equal opportunity, believes gender bias is still a problem. However, by speaking up and seeking support, women can overcome these challenges and succeed in their careers.

The world needs more female leaders who bring their skills and vision to the table. Ultimately, the path to success is never a straight line. Each of us has our own unique journey. But always remember, don’t give up on your dreams. Hawazen Al-HassounCOO of PwCs Middle East

According to a report published by the company, 40% of women of working age in Saudi Arabia and the GCC countries are employed, and less than 20% of all senior managers are women.

The type of cultural change that would see more women in leadership positions involves a number of considerations. This is a transitional change, says Al-Hassoun, which will also require a program to push diversity more broadly across the workforce.

Women face a number of barriers that range from managing work-life commitments to accessing training and development. There is also a lack of career and advancement opportunities.

A large number of scuba diving centers are found in Saudi Arabia. (Provided)

Companies should embed diversity strategies for the entire career lifecycle, defining diversity key performance indicators to ensure fair evaluations for women and reinforcing supportive work cultures. It is also a crucial step for employers to effectively attract, recruit and retain talented young women, Al-Hassoun said.

She suggests that companies take measures such as providing high-level mentoring and sponsorship, peer support groups, access to female leaders and role models, flexible working hours and paid time off, and fair compensation processes.

NUMBER BER Nouf Al-Osaimi dived 105 meters into the Red Sea from Jeddah, the deepest depth reached by a woman in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hassoun said: I want young women to understand the opportunities and career paths that are currently available to them. It is important, with the constant changes surrounding the Kingdom, that young women are aware and educated about what they are capable of achieving and obtaining.

To recent graduates, she emphasized the uniqueness of their individual perspectives: The world needs more women leaders who bring their skills and vision to the table. Ultimately, the path to success is never a straight line. Each of us has our own unique journey. But always remember, don’t give up on your dreams.

Many of the changemakers were driven primarily by passion. For filmmaker Hajar Al-Naim, co-founder and executive producer of production house MTHEC and co-founder of Studio Production Training, her hope was to change lives.

As a student abroad at Loyola Marymount University, before the Kingdom set up the Film Commission under the Ministry of Culture, it was clear that local talent lacked proper training.

It was not easy for a lot of guys to learn cinema, so it was very difficult for me to learn that in Saudi Arabia This experience that I had in Los Angeles, I wanted to give it back to our talents in Saudi Arabia, she tells Arab News.

SPT, supported by the Saudi Cultural Fund, recently launched The Studio program, which aims to educate talent and provide fellow filmmakers with support throughout the production process.

Likewise, Saudi diving instructor Nouf Al-Osaimi saw the gap in the water sports industry.

Al-Osaimi dived for the first time in the Red Sea in 2008 and was immediately fascinated by its beauty and the richness of life that abounds there. She began to explore the field and gained more experience, becoming an open water diver and progressing to rescue and dive master.

In 2011, she graduated from the UK with a degree in Tourism Management.

We didn’t even have any tourism in Saudi Arabia at the time, she told Arab News. I do what I love and what makes me happy. I don’t do anything for the community, society or anyone, I do it for myself. When you do things for yourself, you go places you never thought of.

While working in Egypt after graduating, she said she was not taken seriously by her colleagues. But I believed it was for me, that’s why I pushed (for it), Al-Osaimi said.

The first challenge was that I was not able to go on a boat without a guard, so I was limited to small beaches. I had to lay low, and the community was male dominated at the time, so I had to be careful.

From a societal point of view, the industry itself was not taken seriously. But Al-Osaimi overcame these challenges and slowly rose to the upper ranks, working at the dive center of a five-star hotel in Sharm El Sheikh.

After deciding it was time to return home and share her expertise locally, she became Saudi Arabia’s first female technical diver, diving 105 meters into Jeddah’s Red Sea, the deepest distance reached by a woman in the world. country.

She went on to found the Red Sea Citizen Dive club to raise awareness of the field of diving in the area, and Pink Bubbles Divers, a community group to empower women in the field, and organized the first World PADI Women Dive Day. in Saudi Arabia in 2017. She is now an AmbassaDiver for the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.

This year, she delivered the keynote address at the World Economic Forum, calling on world leaders to protect the coral reefs of the Red Sea. She was also invited as a speaker at the Oceans Dinner event organized by the Saudi delegation to UNESCO in Paris.

She said: Finally, I can change people’s lives the same way diving changed mine. I devoted my life to what I love the most, even if it was not necessarily something accepted in society.

Al-Osaimi now captains her own boats, which bodes well for Saudi women as they set sail for new horizons.