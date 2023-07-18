Courtesy of changing ministers and PPP requests that Jokowi followed

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has reshuffled his cabinet just to fill a vacant position. The sole minister and five deputy ministers who were appointed by Jokowi yesterday are believed to have had no significant impact on hopes of fixing the various shortcomings of Indonesia’s Onward cabinet.

“Redesign In my opinion, the firm is only filling vacancies, No it is to be expected, the public too No can expect anything. It’s just politics and I think it’s just chatter,” public policy watcher Agus Pambagio said when contacted. RepublicMonday (7/17/2023).

According to Agus, a number of newly appointed ministers and deputy ministers only pursued administrative functions, not to bring about new policies or regulations. Indeed, the mandate of the firm Onward Indonesia is only a matter of months.

“Those who are named No it can be anything, how many months are left, administration is most important. To want do it what policy? To want do it what rules? Yes, administrative writing only, No nothing can be done, how many months are left,” Agus said.

Agus felt that the new policy could have been included if the relevant ministries had previously planned it. Therefore, the functions of ministers and deputy ministers as well as newly appointed members of the Wantimpres can continue the work of previous leaders.

“What is the basis of the new policy? No Can. Policy No can be done. Whether No there are rules, yes, No quit politics. Unless a regulatory plan has been developed before, a new policy can be developed,” he said.

President Jokowi officially inaugurated Budi Arie Setiadi as Minister of Communication and Informatics (Menkominfo) yesterday at the State Palace in Jakarta. Budi replaced Johnny G Plate who was caught up in a corruption case. Previously, Budi served as Deputy Deputy of the PDTT. He is none other than the leader of Projo, a group of volunteers supporting Joko Widodo which was created in August 2013.

Meanwhile, the other five deputy ministers appointed by the president were Nezar Patria as deputy minister of communication and information, Pahala Nugraha Mansury as deputy minister of foreign affairs, Paiman Raharjo as deputy minister of villages for the development of disadvantaged areas and transmigration, Rosan Roeslani as Deputy Minister. of BUMN, and Saiful Rahmat as deputy minister of religion. Jokowi also appointed two members of the Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres), namely Djan Faridz who was the general chairman of PPP and Gandi Sulistiyanto who was previously Indonesia’s ambassador to South Korea.

Acting Minister of Communication and Informatics (Plt) Mahfud MD after handing over his post to Minister of Communication and Informatics Budi Arie said that the functions of the Ministry of Communication and Informatics do not could not be negligently exercised because there were legal issues in the BTS 4G Supply Project. According to him, the field of communication and IT is very important, so seriousness and caution are essential.

“This needs to be read carefully because there is a problem, it’s not just here, then there, there, that’s it. If I read it correctly, there shouldn’t be any risk of mistakes especially in the management and flow of money and contracts for something we don’t want to happen,” Mahfud MD said.

Meanwhile, Budi Arie said he is ready to perform tasks to assist the president in the area of ​​communication and IT. After completing the handover, he is optimistic about his ability to overcome the problems and challenges of communication and IT in Indonesia.

“As previously stated by the Coordinating Minister, it is a difficult challenge, yes. However, we must remain optimistic and act quickly. No don’t be pessimistic, if there is a problem let those who have problems solve the problem, all of us who don’t have problems solve problems, that’s all able to“, said Budi Arie.

Budi Arie said, along with Deputy Minister of Communication and Informatics Nezar Patria, he would work together to solve the problems and challenges of communication and informatics in Indonesia. Budi said issues of internet access, digitization and data speed are now important for everyone.

“Because bandwidth for the people it is important, do not let the people of Indonesia not have access to enjoy or implement the access to digitization and development which is so fast. I think we face a lot of challenges when it comes to digital infrastructure,” said the General President of Pro Jokowi (Projo) Volunteers.

PPP requests

Zainut Tauhid Sa’adi announced that he had been removed from his position as deputy minister of religion (wamenag). According to him, President Jokowi replaced him at the request of the United Development Party (PPP). “The president said my replacement was due to a request from the party, here is my response. It’s just an ordinary replacement, nothing special,” Zainut said.

Zainut said Acting PPP Chairman Muhammad Mardiono conveyed the change directly to his residence. As a party official, he naturally accepted the decision. “I hope my replacement can continue the task better. In the future, I want to return to serving the community as a Quran teacher,” he continued.

Zainut is known to have attended the inauguration of his son, Najmi Mumtaza Rabbany, as a Perindo Party cadre. It is suspected that his presence underpins PPP to ask Jokowi to replace Zainut. However, Zainut clarified, his presence was not in the capacity of deputy minister of religion, but of Najmi’s parents. According to Zainut, even though he is a PPP cadre, he does not hinder the political choices of his son who chooses to live under the Perindo party.

Mardiono denied that Zainut was removed from his post as deputy minister because of his attendance at the Indonesian Unity Party (Perindo) event. According to her, reshuffle or a cabinet reshuffle is Jokowi’s prerogative. “We don’t exist, of course, the president as the one with the prerogative right of course makes decisions, yes, through in-depth analysis and not just from the party,” Mardiono said.

Although Mardiono denied that a cabinet reshuffle was the prerogative of the president, Jokowi admitted that changing Zainut Tauhid Sa’adi from the post of deputy minister of religion was a party request. President Jokowi also appointed Saiful Rahmat Dasuki as Deputy Minister of Religion to replace Zainut. Jokowi said the replacement of the deputy minister of religion was done at the request of the party. “Oh, there was a request from the party,” Jokowi said briefly after the inauguration.