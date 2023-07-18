Gephardt: No Labels effort ‘would likely elect Donald Trump’ in race against Biden





Former Democratic House leader Dick Gephardt argued that a third-party candidacy backed by the centrist political group No Labels would “likely” elect former President Trump to the White House.

Gephardt said in an interview with PBS NewsHour on Monday that No Labels’ effort to field a bipartisan ticket of one Democrat and one Republican in the 2024 presidential election would not be an issue in “normal times” because third parties have always run throughout the history of the United States.

But he said the country avoided the 2020 election being “shattered” by a “moustache” because then-Vice President Mike Pence and GOP officials in a few key states had no did not give in to pressure from Trump to cancel the election. He said Trump could never be near the presidency again after trying to “take down our government and subvert our election process.”

“The No Labels effort, we think if you look at all the polling data, all the data you can look at, would probably elect Donald Trump, if the two candidates are Trump and [President] Biden,” Gephardt said.

Gephardt served as House Majority Leader and Minority Leader from the 1990s through the early 2000s, representing a congressional district in Missouri. He launched his own presidential bid before the 2004 election, but dropped out after a poor showing in the Iowa caucuses.

No Labels has drawn growing ire from Democrats over the possibility of it acting as a spoiler for Biden’s re-election chances and handing Trump to the White House if he wins the Republican nomination.

The group said last month it would end its third-party efforts if polls next spring showed Biden “passing” Trump ahead of the general election. He said on his website that he had not committed to fielding a presidential candidate but was only preparing for the possibility of doing so.

No Labels CEO Nancy Jacobson told NBC News in an interview that the organization would stop its efforts if it helped Trump win re-election, but did not offer a metric for that determination.

Sen. Joe Manchin (DW.Va.) flirted with a third-party race and fueled speculation this week by joining a No Labels Even in New Hampshire on Monday.

Gephardt said an organization he leads to push back against No Labels’ efforts, Citizens to Save Our Republic, has commissioned national and state investigations that show “conclusively” that No Labels would act as a spoiler.

He said Biden would beat Trump in the national race by 4 points, but a third-party bipartisan candidate would set Biden down 5 or 6 points.

“If you look at 2020, it was independent moderate voters in six swing states who stuck with Biden enough for him to win the race against Donald Trump. We cannot bring Donald Trump back to the White House. He organized a reversal of the electoral process. He would start over. We cannot allow this to happen,” Gephardt said.

