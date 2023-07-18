Hugo Boumous dines with French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was France’s guest of honor at the July 14 celebration in Paris. Hugo Boumous, the Franco-Moroccan footballer plying his trade for Mohun Bagan Super Giant was invited by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Madame Brigitte Macron to the State dinner of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was their distinguished guest at the emblematic Louvre museum in the capital Paris. Why Hugo Boumous was invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was France’s guest of honor for the July 14 celebration this year. Many renowned guests from the Indo-French community, including businessmen, high-level diplomats and other guests, who have helped to strengthen the relations between the two countries, were invited to the state dinner. . Hugo Boumous, took to his twitter and expressed his joy at the invitation saying, Very delighted to have been invited by French President Macron for an official dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 14 at the Louvre Museum for the national day of France. It was really nice and enriching to meet interesting people from both countries. He shared the image of the official invitation sent to him by the French authorities which said, Mr. President of the Republic (French) and Mrs. Briggite Macron ask Mr. Hugo Boumous professional football player (ATK Mohun Bagan) to come to the official dinner organized in memory of His Excellency Mr. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India at the Louvre Museum, on Friday 14 2023. Very delighted to have been invited by French President Macron for an official dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 14 at the Louvre Museum for France’s National Day. It was really nice and rewarding to meet interesting people from both countries pic.twitter.com/ioc36nvrgb HugoAdnan (@adnan_hugo) July 18, 2023 Related News | ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW About Hugo Boumous Hugo Boumous has been part of the Indian Super League since 2018, representing FC Goa, Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The midfielder played a key role in the three teams he represented, having won the ISL league shield twice (once with FC Goa and the other time with Mumbai City FC). In 2021, the Kolkata based team paid huge transfer fee and acquired his services and since then he has played 41 games and scored 10 goals for Kolkata Giants. For more updates, follow Khel Now on Facebook, Twitter, instagram, Youtube and join our community on Telegram.

