Trump says he received target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smiths Jan. 6 investigators





The letter is the clearest sign yet that Smith is set to seek an indictment for Trump’s role in efforts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power on January 6, 2021.

While the specific crimes Trump may be charged with are unclear, Smiths’ team considered potential obstruction charges related to Trump’s actions in the days leading up to and on January 6, including making pressure on his vice president, Mike Pence, to unilaterally block certification of Joe Bidens election victory.

Investigators also examined Trump’s review of a plan to seize state voting machines, his campaign of false claims that the election was stolen, and his role in advancing a plan to collate fake presidential voter lists to stoke conflict before January 6. .

It’s unclear whether other numbers associated with Trump’s effort are also in Smith’s sights. Investigators have interviewed dozens of high-profile figures in Trump’s orbit, including Pence, in recent months. Lawyers John Eastman and Jeff Clark, two Trump associates considered key allies in his efforts, had their phones seized last year.

Trump revealed the target letter as he prepares to fight on another front to delay a criminal trial also stemming from charges Smith has made related to his hoarding of national security secrets at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump’s attorneys will be in court in Fort Pierce, Fla., on Tuesday afternoon asking for the trial to be postponed until after the 2024 election, a prospect Smiths’ team has fiercely opposed.

Trump faces an extraordinary array of charges and criminal investigations. In addition to the two cases Smith has set up, he faces charges in Manhattan for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal a silent payment scheme to a porn actress who accused him of an extramarital affair in 2016. And a prosecutor District attorney based in Fulton County, Ga. has convened a grand jury that is expected to consider indicting Trump and his allies for efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

Many aspects of Smiths’ Jan. 6 investigation were previously pursued by the House Select Committee on Jan. 6, which interviewed hundreds of senior figures associated with Trump’s plan to grab a second term despite losing the election. The committee concluded that Trump was at the center of a complex, months-long effort to cast doubt on the election results and then orchestrate several attempts to reverse the result despite no evidence of significant fraud.

The panel focused in particular on Trump’s efforts to pressure state and local authorities to name alternative lists of presidential voters in seven states won by Biden and then use those lists as a pretext to disrupt the election. Jan. 6 session of Congress when the Constitution and federal laws require Congress to meet and certify the election. This session, also in accordance with the Constitution and the law, is led by the Vice President, who also serves as President of the Senate.

When no state official acquiesced, Trump turned to a group of lawyers, including Eastman, who promoted fringe alternatives to keep Trump’s prospects alive. Eastman pressured Pence and his top aides to violate provisions of the Voter Count Act, the law that has governed the Jan. 6 session of Congress since 1887 to advance the effort.

Prosecutors and the select committee also focused on Trump’s efforts to gather a massive crowd in Washington on January 6, as part of his plan to pressure lawmakers from Pence and the GOP to help reverse the results. , then directing him to the Capitol after Pence made it clear he wouldn’t go along with the plan.

Trump inflamed the crowd with his rhetoric, then stoked anger when he attacked Pence even as the violence was unfolding on Capitol Hill, accusing him of lacking courage. Pence and lawmakers were forced to evacuate and delay counting election votes for six hours while law enforcement and the National Guard worked to clear the crowd.

