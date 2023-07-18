Trump says he received target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith during Jan. 6 investigation





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was told he was the target of a Washington-based grand jury investigation examining the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to nullify the 2020 election .

Deranged Joe Bidens DOJ attorney Jack Smith sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury inquest, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment, Trump said on his Truth Social account.

Trump said that effectively means he will be indicted for the third time. Trump added that he is “Joe Bidens NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who vastly outranks him in the presidential race.”

It was not immediately clear what the charges were or if anyone else had received a target letter. People who have been informed that they are the target of criminal investigations are often, but not always, charged.

Trump said his lawyers delivered the letter to him, which he called “HORRIFYING NEWS for our country,” on Sunday night while he was with his family after attending a Turning Point event in West Palm Beach, Washington. Florida.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in our country before, or even close to it,” Trump wrote in his lengthy statement.

A spokesperson for the Office of Special Counsel declined to comment.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed to NBC News that Trump received a target letter from Smith.

The Department of Justice defines a target as “a person for whom the prosecutor or the grand jury has substantial evidence linking him to the commission of a crime and who, in the opinion of the prosecutor, is a putative defendant.” The purpose of informing a target of their status is “to give them the opportunity to testify before the grand jury,” according to the DOJ.

Trump allies blasted the news and held Smith’s investigation – and others – as politically motivated.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., blasted news that Trump had received a targeted letter as an example of “armed government,” while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called it from “absolute bull —- .”

The White House declined to comment on the letter.

Smith, appointed special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November, conducted a sprawling investigation over the next nearly eight months. Smith obtained an indictment before a Florida grand jury last month, charging Trump with 37 counts in connection with his handling of classified documents and his alleged efforts to obstruct that investigation.

The charges in this case include false statements, conspiracy to obstruct justice and willful withholding of national defense information, related to the more than 100 classified documents that were recovered from his Mar-a- Lago in Florida last year, according to the indictment. Trump has pleaded not guilty and has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Court records from that case show that Trump received a targeted letter on May 19, about three weeks before his indictment. His co-accused, Walt Nauta, received a targeted letter on May 24.

Lawyers for Smith, Trump and Nauta, who also pleaded not guilty, are scheduled to appear at a hearing in the documents case in Fort Pierce, Florida on Tuesday afternoon, where they are expected to discuss a trial date and questions on how to handle classified material.

The former president, meanwhile, is scheduled to participate in a town hall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with Fox News Sean Hannity later Tuesday. The event is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET.

A possible indictment charging Trump in the election probe comes after a House select committee, created by Democrats when they held majority control of the chamber last year, investigated the former president’s role in the riot.

Days after the attack, the House impeached Trump for the second time for “inciting insurrection”. The Senate then acquitted him because the Democrats ran out 10 votes to get enough Republican votes to join them.

In addition to the documents case, Trump was charged in early April by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to his role in silent money payments to the end of his 2016 presidential campaign. He pleaded not guilty. He also faces a criminal investigation in Georgia related to the 2020 election.

