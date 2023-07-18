Turkey and Saudi Arabia sign wide range of agreements during Erdoan’s visit





Photo: AA Click to read the article in Turkish/Kurdish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan visited Jeddah, Saudi Arabia yesterday where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This visit resulted in the signing of several agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, including the economy and defence. One of the key agreements signed was the Memorandum of Understanding on Promoting Cooperation in Direct Investment. This agreement aims to increase investment opportunities and foster economic relations between the two countries. In addition, the Implementation Plan on Cooperation between the Defense Ministries of Turkey and Saudi Arabia was signed, underlining the shared commitment to strengthen defense collaboration and facilitate military initiatives. spouses. The Presidential Directorate of Communications of Turkey and the Ministry of Information of Saudi Arabia also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of communication. This agreement underlines the importance of communication and information sharing between the two nations. In addition, the ministries of energy and natural resources of Turkey and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of energy. This agreement underlines the mutual commitment to cooperation in the energy sector, paving the way for joint projects and initiatives. Agreement with Baykar In a notable development, the Saudi Ministry of Defense and the Baykar company, which has attracted international attention for its armed drones, have signed a cooperation agreement. This agreement aims to strengthen defense ties and promote collaboration in defense technologies and manufacturing. During his visit, Erdoan was accompanied by a large delegation, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of National Defense Yaar Gler, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacr, Trade Minister mer Bolat, Deputy Minister Justice and Development Party (AKP) Chairmen mer elik and Zafer Srakaya, Director of Presidential Communications Fahrettin Altun, President of National Intelligence Organization (MT) Brahim Kaln and Presidential Counselor Ambassador Akif Aatay Kl. Tense ties between Turkey and Saudi Arabia, following the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018, took a positive turn with Erdoan’s visit to Salman in Jeddah in April 2022. (VC/VK)

