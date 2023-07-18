Connect with us

Politics

‘PM Modi govt, UP CM Yogi Adityanath are on target’: Mumbai traffic control room receives threatening messages

‘PM Modi govt, UP CM Yogi Adityanath are on target’: Mumbai traffic control room receives threatening messages

 


Mumbai’s traffic control room on Tuesday received a threatening message that Uttar Pradesh’s CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi’s government are on target. The accused also threatened to be ready for another terrorist attack on 11/26. Mumbai Police registered a case under Section 509(2) of the IPC has been registered against the unknown.

Cops have registered an FIR against unidentified people in connection with a call they received last week warning of a 26/11-style terror attack if Pakistani Seema Haider did not return to her country, an official said Tuesday.

Mumbai Police Traffic Control Room said the unidentified person was peaking in Urdu. The caller threatened that there would be a terrorist attack like the one on November 26, 2008 in Mumabi and that the government of Uttar Pradesh would be responsible for it, Mumabi police said.

Mumbai Police then launched an investigation into the threatening call.

An FIR was registered at Worli Police Station on Monday against unidentified persons under the relevant provisions.

The case has been transferred to the criminal branch and an investigation is ongoing.

According to officials, the call was made through an app and police were trying to trace the caller’s IP address.

Seema Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani national, entered India illegally in May to marry her lover Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida. The two had become friends while playing PUBG online game.

Haider and Meena, 22, were arrested by Greater Noida Local Police on July 4 and later released on bail by a court on July 7.

Police had arrested Haider for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal.

The UP Police Counter Terrorism Squad (ATS) interviewed Haider and Meena on Monday and Tuesday. His interrogation also comes at a time when a little-known right-wing fringe group in Greater Noida has threatened to protest if Haider, who entered India illegally with her four children, is not expelled from the country “within 72 hours”.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Updated: July 18, 2023, 2:54 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/mumbaithreat-to-kill-pm-narendra-modi-up-cm-yogi-adityanath-received-by-traffic-control-room-26-11-attack-11689654658025.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: