‘PM Modi govt, UP CM Yogi Adityanath are on target’: Mumbai traffic control room receives threatening messages

Mumbai’s traffic control room on Tuesday received a threatening message that Uttar Pradesh’s CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi’s government are on target. The accused also threatened to be ready for another terrorist attack on 11/26. Mumbai Police registered a case under Section 509(2) of the IPC has been registered against the unknown.

Cops have registered an FIR against unidentified people in connection with a call they received last week warning of a 26/11-style terror attack if Pakistani Seema Haider did not return to her country, an official said Tuesday.

Mumbai Police Traffic Control Room said the unidentified person was peaking in Urdu. The caller threatened that there would be a terrorist attack like the one on November 26, 2008 in Mumabi and that the government of Uttar Pradesh would be responsible for it, Mumabi police said.

Mumbai Police then launched an investigation into the threatening call.

An FIR was registered at Worli Police Station on Monday against unidentified persons under the relevant provisions.

The case has been transferred to the criminal branch and an investigation is ongoing.

According to officials, the call was made through an app and police were trying to trace the caller’s IP address.

Seema Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani national, entered India illegally in May to marry her lover Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida. The two had become friends while playing PUBG online game.

Haider and Meena, 22, were arrested by Greater Noida Local Police on July 4 and later released on bail by a court on July 7.

Police had arrested Haider for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal.

The UP Police Counter Terrorism Squad (ATS) interviewed Haider and Meena on Monday and Tuesday. His interrogation also comes at a time when a little-known right-wing fringe group in Greater Noida has threatened to protest if Haider, who entered India illegally with her four children, is not expelled from the country “within 72 hours”.

(With PTI inputs)

Updated: July 18, 2023, 2:54 PM IST