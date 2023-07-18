Donald Trump says he is the target of the DOJ’s January 6 investigation





Former President Trump said Tuesday morning he had been alerted that he was the target of the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation into his efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election.

Trump said he received the “target letter” on Sunday evening.

“Disturbed Jack Smith, Joe Biden’s DOJ prosecutor, sent a letter (again it was Sunday night!) to the Jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment.

It was clear that Trump’s actions would be the focus of the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation, with Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing a special counsel to review the case last year to determine “whether a person or an entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer”. power.”

But, as Trump says, receiving a target letter is often a sign that someone could soon face charges in a case where prosecutors have gathered substantial evidence.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Trump pursued a multi-pronged plan to stay in power, turning to the DOJ, state officials and even his own supporters, who ransacked the Capitol after then-Vice President Mike Pence refused Trump’s request to overturn the election results.

It’s unclear what specific charges Trump could face if prosecutors decide to move forward.

A model indictment analyzing publicly available details of the DOJ investigation suggested the former president could be charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States after creating false election certificates that were submitted in Congress.

The creation of these false voter certificates could also invoke laws prohibiting the obstruction of official process, a charge also leveled against many rioters who entered the building, including members of the Oath Keepers and the military and chauvinist group of the Proud Boys.

In recent weeks, prosecutors have called a number of Trump allies before the grand jury, including Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former aide Hope Hicks. Prosecutors reportedly questioned whether Trump knew he lost the election, as showing intent is key for some charges.

An indictment would mark the third time this year that Trump has been charged with a crime, and the second time in months that he faces federal charges. He was indicted in Manhattan in April for an alleged secret money scheme to keep quiet about a case, and in June he pleaded not guilty to federal charges for handling classified documents after leaving office.

The former president remains under investigation in Georgia for his efforts to overturn the results of the state’s 2020 election. The investigating district attorney has signaled that charges could be filed in August.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the myriad investigations into his conduct are part of an attempt to undermine his bid for the White House in 2024, pointing to his huge lead in Republican primary polls, as well as some investigations that have him. shown narrowly leading President Biden in a hypothetical rematch.

“THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE AND FULL AND TOTAL POLITICAL ARMATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT!” Trump said on Tuesday. “This is a very sad and dark time for our Nation!”

The Biden White House has been adamant that it has had no contact with the DOJ about matters involving Trump.

In the case involving his handling of classified documents, a May 19 letter from the DOJ informed Trump that he was the target of the investigation, according to court documents. Trump posted on social media on June 8 that he had been charged.

In this case, however, it appears Trump had until Thursday to appear before the grand jury in Washington.

Trump’s office did not immediately respond to questions about whether he would appear before the grand jury – a chance to present his own evidence in the case – and Smith’s office declined to comment on the matter.

In the halls of Congress, Republicans have defended Trump, repeating his claims that he is being unfairly targeted.

President Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who in the days following the Jan. 6 attack said Trump “bears responsibility” for the riot, sounded a different tune Tuesday morning.

“Recently, President Trump has risen in the polls and actually surpassed President Biden for re-election. So what are they doing now? Arm the government to pursue its number one adversary,” he told reporters.

“It’s not equal justice. They treat people differently and they go after their opponents.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) discusses the passage of the National Defense Association Act in the House during a press conference on Capitol Hill Friday, July 14, 2023.

On Jan. 6, McCarthy called Trump begging him to make a public statement removing his supporters, at one point telling the former president “they’re trying to kill me.”

“Yeah, those are absolute bulls,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said. “It’s the only way the Democrats can beat President Trump.”

But Democrats have argued that Trump’s plan to stay in power is an effort to overthrow democracy, an effort that is expected to have serious consequences.

“If he will face charges relating to the January 6 insurrection, these are perhaps the most serious charges,” said Rep. Jerold Nadler (NY), the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee. .

“If convicted of insurrection, he is not eligible to hold any for-profit or trust position in the United States.”

—Emily Brooks and Mychael Schnell contributed. Updated at 10:58 a.m.

