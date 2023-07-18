Former president announces potential impeachment on January 6





Trump lawyers and special counsel to appear in classified documents case

Follow coverage of today’s hearing in the Classified Documents case.

DeSantis suggests ‘militarization’ of law enforcement is to blame

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main rival in the Republican presidential primary, has suggested that the “politicization” of law enforcement institutions has caused Trump’s latest legal misfortune.

DeSantis, speaking at a campaign event in West Columbia, SC, said law enforcement should only press charges when an accused behaves[d] criminally, not because you may have done something wrong.

“We look at institutions, unfortunately, like our own FBI and we’ve seen the politicization of those institutions,” DeSantis said, adding that he couldn’t comment specifically on Trump’s statement since he hadn’t seen it yet. .

He added that Trump should have reacted more forcefully to the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol, but said Trump should not face criminal charges as part of the lawyers’ investigation. specials.

Trump accuses DOJ of ‘election interference’ and ‘prosecution misconduct’

In all caps, Trump attacked what he called “twisted Joe Biden” and “his injustice department” in an article on Truth Social on Tuesday morning.

“Witch Hunt!!! Crooked Joe Biden and his Injustice Department want to indict and arrest his alleged political opponent (me!), who is leading him in the polls in the upcoming 2024 presidential election,” he said. he writes in capital letters.

“Such a thing has never happened in our country before…and in the midst of the campaign??? Election interference and prosecutorial misconduct!!!”

Two federal law enforcement sources confirm that Smith informed Trump that he was the target of a 2020 election investigation

Two federal law enforcement sources confirmed Tuesday that Smith informed Trump by letter that he was the target of the investigation into efforts to void the 2020 election.

The target letter was sent to Trump’s lawyers over the weekend, the sources said.

They also said the letter informed Trump that he had the right to appear before standard grand jury language for a target letter and that there is evidence linking him to a crime.

A spokesperson for the Office of Special Counsel declined to comment.

Ramaswamy Says “Bad Judgment Isn’t a Crime,” Claims “Pervasive Censorship” Jan. 6 Instigated Vivek Ramaswamy at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday. Al Diaz/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy staged a lukewarm defense of Trump on Tuesday, saying he “would have made very different judgments” from Trump, but argued that “bad judgment is not a crime.”

It is a mistake to say he was responsible for Jan. 6, Ramaswamy said in a statement to NBC News.

He claimed that “systematic and pervasive censorship” was the “real cause” of the January 6 attack on the US capital, although he cited no evidence to support this claim.

The White House does not comment on Trump’s developments

Neither the White House, nor the Biden campaign, nor the Democratic National Committee is commenting on the latest legal developments involving Trump, their potential chief rival.

Biden’s silence so far mirrors his silence on previous indictments. He previously sent a message to aides and his re-election team asking them to avoid talking about Trump’s legal troubles so it wouldn’t appear Biden was abusing his power.

White House spokesman Ian Sams referred the questions to the Justice Department.

Dozens of witnesses testified before the grand jury

Federal grand jurors investigating Trump’s attempts to halt the transfer of presidential power after his 2020 election defeat have heard testimony from dozens of witnesses in a wide-ranging investigation that has examined the conduct of former presidents since the day of the ballot until January 6. attack on the United States Capitol, according to an analysis by NBC News.

Reporters and producers regularly camp out in the courthouse lobby, monitoring the staircase and elevators, trying to spot witnesses entering the grand jury area. Over the course of several months, Washington residents sitting on the grand jury heard testimony ranging from little-known campaign aides to Secret Service agents to the former vice president of the United States.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, the most high-profile witness to appear before the grand jury, testified in late April after a court order to comply with a subpoena, NBC News reported, a little over a month before announcing he was challenging Trump for president in 2024. Two of Pences aides who accompanied him to the Capitol on Jan. 6 also testified before a grand jury last summer, before Smiths’ nomination . Marc Short, Pence’s former chief of staff, appeared in July 2022, according to a source familiar with his testimony, and multiple news outlets reported that Greg Jacob, Pence’s attorney, also testified; he declined to comment.

Read the full story.

Trump hints at latest legal setback

If Smith gets an indictment, it could be the third criminal case against the former president with more to come.

In June, Smith charged Trump with 37 counts, each related to his retention of hundreds of classified government documents. Judge Aileen Cannon, who will preside over the classified documents trial, will hear arguments in court today on when the trial should take place.

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Trump’s attempts to nullify Georgia’s 2020 presidential election and said she will announce whether she intends to indict Trump this summer. On Monday, the Georgia Supreme Court denied Trump’s request to halt that investigation.

The Manhattan District Attorney accused Trump in April of paying silent money to two women before the 2016 election. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, and the trial is expected start in March.

In September, the New York attorney general filed a sweeping lawsuit against Trump, his three eldest children and the Trump Organization as part of his years-long civil investigation into the company’s business practices.

Trump is gearing up for a town hall with Fox News’ Hannity on Tuesday

Trump is expected to participate in a town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to take place in the afternoon in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reacts to Trump’s target letter: ‘He’s an absolute bull—-‘

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., blasted Democrats and President Joe Biden when reacting to news Trump said he received a target letter during the Jan. 6 inquiry.

“Yeah, that’s absolute bull —-. Yeah, that’s my reaction. That’s the only way Democrats can beat President Trump is to arrest him, smear him, accuse him of ridiculous charges,” she told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Greene said it was part of an effort to cover up “Joe Bidens crimes” and “Hunter Bidens crimes.”

Joe Biden has not been charged with any crime and his son Hunter has reached a plea deal in which he would have to plead guilty to two counts of federal misdemeanor for non-payment of his taxes. He also faced a separate charge of possession of firearms which will likely be dismissed if he meets certain conditions.

Trump says the latest legal headwind marks “a very sad and dark time for our nation.”

In announcing that he is the target of an investigation, Trump criticized the investigation and the investigators.

Deranged Joe Bidens DOJ attorney Jack Smith sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury inquest, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment,” Trump said in a statement posted on his Truth social platform.

He accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of ‘effectively’ issuing a ‘third indictment and arresting Joe Biden’s NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT’, reiterated his claim he is facing persecution relentless politics and suggested that the “witch hunt” is motivated by “election interference”, although he provided no evidence to support this claim.

“This is a very sad and dark time for our nation,” Trump concluded.

Trump says he received a target letter on Sunday

The former president said in his lengthy statement on Truth Social that he received the target letter Sunday night from his attorneys.

Trump shared news of the letter on Tuesday morning.

Trump says he received target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith

Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was told he was the target of a Washington-based grand jury investigation examining the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to void the 2020 election.

Deranged Joe Bidens DOJ attorney Jack Smith sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury inquest, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment, Trump said on his Truth Social account.

Trump said that effectively means the Justice Department will issue a third indictment, charging and arresting him. Trump added that he is Joe Bidens, the NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who largely dominates him in the presidential race.

Read the full story.

