‘Tried alliance’, says PM Modi as 38 NDA allies gather in Delhi | India News

'Tried alliance', says PM Modi as 38 NDA allies gather in Delhi
New Delhi: Leaders of 38 parties attended a meeting of the BJP-led NDA on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the bloc is a “tested” alliance that seeks to pursue national progress and meet regional aspirations. Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and said, “It is an immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India are attending the meeting in Delhi today. Ours is a proven alliance that seeks to advance national progress and meet regional aspirations.”
It is an immense joy that our valued NDA partners from all over India are attending the meeting in Delhi today. Ours is a proven alliance that seeks to advance national progress and meet regional aspirations. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2023
Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by BJP Chairman JP Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami and Minister Chief of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio.
Atul Bora, Assam Chief Minister Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Chirag Paswan, Party Leader Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas), Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Meghalaya CM and NPP Leader Conrad Sangma are arrived at the NDA meeting.
The meeting coincides with the opposition mega conclave in Bengaluru and is seen as a show of force by the ruling party. The Bharatiya Janata Party is organizing a meeting of 38 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties in the nation’s capital on Tuesday. The NDA meeting is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NDA meeting is being held to mark the completion of 9 years of central government under Prime Minister Modi.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde welcomed the leaders, from the BJP as well as allies, who arrived at Ashok Hotel – the meeting venue. It will be the first such meeting of the National Democratic Alliance during the second term of the Modi government.
This underscores the ruling party’s focus on showcasing its ability to build alliances at a time when opposition parties were gathering to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, BJP National Chairman JP Nadda said that all 38 ruling BJP partners had confirmed their participation in the NDA meeting on Tuesday.
New INDIA opposition alliance to take on BJP in 2024 polls
The new opposition alliance that will face the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination. This was announced by Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge at a joint press conference after a meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru.
Kharge said: “It was a very important meeting to save democracy and the Constitution for the benefit of the people of the country. We met and discussed various points. With one voice, people supported the resolution adopted today.” “Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).”
He said an 11-member coordination committee will be set up and its composition will be finalized at the next meeting in Mumbai. The dates for the Mumbai meeting will be announced shortly.
Kharge said a joint secretariat will also be set up for campaign management in Delhi and specific committees will be formed for separate issues. He said a joint statement was approved at the meeting.
Kharge also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is now trying to bring together parties that had split, showing that “he is afraid of opposition parties”.
“There are some differences between us, but we put that behind… We are together for the benefit of the country,” Kharge said. “We will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and succeed,” he said.
In her remarks to the presser, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while acknowledging all the leaders present, called Rahul Gandhi “our favourite”. Referring to the name of the adopted alliance, Banerjee said, “BJP, can you challenge INDIA? the country, for the world.”
The only job the regime at the Center does today is to buy and sell governments, she claimed. “INDIA will win, our country will win and BJP will lose,” Banerjee said. Top leaders from 26 opposition parties held lengthy deliberations in Bengaluru to finalize a united strategy to take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
