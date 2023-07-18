Court Rejects Imran Khan’s Motion of No Confidence Against Criminal Case Judge Toshakhana – Pakistan





District and Additional Sessions Judge handling the criminal case Toshakhana denied the PTI Presidents’ motion of no confidence against him, while his request to be excused from today’s appearance was granted.

The suspect and witnesses were summoned on July 20. Imran Khan was summoned in a personal capacity.

The rehearing of the case has been adjourned to July 20.

The court also expressed reservations about the social media campaign. I have raised my concerns, said District and Extra Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar.

An observation was made about you in the decision, the judge told Gohar Ali Khan, adding that now the High Court can take any action if it wishes.

Earlier, PTI chairman Imran Khan expressed his distrust of criminal case judge Toshakhana.

Imran Khan’s lawyer showed judges alleged Facebook posts in court, while election commission lawyer Amjad Pervaiz argued against defiance of the judge.

Judge Humayun Dilawar also expressed outrage, saying the Facebook account belonged to him, but the posts were not uploaded by him.

He said it would have been nice if the petitioners’ lawyers had demanded a judicial inquiry, but they also resorted to trolling like the PTI.

The District and Sessions Court hearing the Toshakhana criminal case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan also reserved its decision on his two motions, including the motion of no confidence against Judge Humayun Dilawar, and the plea of exemption.

Imrans’ lawyer, Gohar Ali Khan, showed Facebook messages to Judge Dilawars in court, saying he felt very sad to see them.

Don’t you think there should be a forensic investigation into this and forensic testing of these posts is necessary? Judge Dilawar questioned.

The judge confirmed that the Facebook account in question belonged to him, but said that the messages displayed were not his.

He suggested to the lawyer to have a judicial inquiry carried out or even to move the Supreme Court.

Lawyer Gohar said he hoped the court would reject those messages. Whether the messages are true or not, it is not acceptable for the court to conduct a trial, he added.

He added that all these messages are still present on Facebook, and added that fair trial and human rights are the right of every individual.

The lawyer for the electoral commissions said that the suspect had already requested the transfer of the case, adding that the president of the PTI no longer had confidence in this court.

He said the court figure was being murdered, adding that the suspect had been on the run from the court for several months.

The suspect does not even bother to sign his plea bargain, Amjad Pervaiz noted, adding that the High Court in Islamabad granted the suspect a reprieve for one and a half months.

The attitude of the PTI presidents towards the court is not serious, the ECP lawyer said, adding that the suspect knew there was no escape in the case.

Pakistan Election Commission lawyer Amjad Pervaiz has raised an objection to the no confidence motion against the judge, saying throwing mud on the court without an affidavit is not allowed.

The PTI is used to campaigning on social media, said Amjad Pervaiz.

Judge Dilawar said Imran Khan’s lawyer showed his messages in front of everyone in the courtroom, adding that the lawyer could have asked for a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Gohar Ali Khan also used the type of trolling practiced by the PTI, the judge noted.

The ECP lawyer said filing a transfer request with the same court was just a delaying tactic, adding that the PTI leader did not appear in court even today.

The lawyer then requested the rejection of the two requests of Imran Khan.

