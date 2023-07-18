Donald Trump says he received a target letter during the January 6 investigation





WASHINGTON (AP) Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he received a letter informing him that he was the target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn election results. presidential election in 2020, an indication that he could soon be indicted by US prosecutors.

New federal charges, in addition to existing state and federal tallies in New York and Florida and a separate election interference investigation nearing conclusion in Georgia, would add to the list of legal troubles for Trump as he is pursuing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump revealed the existence of a target letter in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying he received it Sunday night and planned to be indicted. Such a letter often precedes an indictment and is used to notify those under investigation that prosecutors have collected evidence linking them to a crime; Trump, for example, received some before he was indicted last month in a separate investigation into the unlawful withholding of classified documents.

A spokesman for Special Counsel Jack Smith, whose office is leading the investigation, declined to comment.

Legal experts have said the potential charges could include conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of official process, in this case Congress’ certification of President Joe Bidens’ election victory.

Smiths’ team has cast a wide net in its investigation into attempts by Trump and his allies to block the transfer of power to Biden in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, when loyalists from Trump stormed the building in a bid to disrupt certification of state electoral votes in Congress. More than 1,000 people accused of taking part in the riot have been charged.

Smiths’ investigation focused on a wide range of efforts by Trump and his allies to keep him in office, including the role lawyers played in pushing for the results to be overturned as well as plans to lists of fake voters in several battleground states won by Biden to submit fake voter certificates to Congress.

Prosecutors questioned several Trump administration officials before a grand jury in Washington, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who was repeatedly pressured by Trump to ignore his constitutional duty and block the vote count. elections to Congress on January 6.

They also interviewed other Trump advisers, including former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as well as local election officials in states like Michigan and New Mexico, who have come under pressure from the government. then president to nullify the election results in their states. A lawyer for Giuliani, who participated in a voluntary interview, said Tuesday that he had not received a target letter.

Trump has always denied wrongdoing and did so again in his article on Tuesday, writing, Under the United States Constitution, I have the right to protest an election that I fully believe will was faked and stolen. just like the Democrats did against me in 2016, and many others have done over the years.

Trump remains the dominant Republican party frontrunner, despite indictments in New York stemming from silent cash payments during his 2016 campaign and in Florida appearing to have had little impact on his standing in the crowded GOP field. The indictments also helped his campaign raise millions of dollars from his supporters, although he raised far less after the second than after the first, raising questions about whether the later charges will have the same impact.

Asked about the letter at a press conference in South Carolina, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump’s most serious challenger, said he hadn’t seen it and couldn’t talk about it, but delivered his strongest criticism yet of Trump’s inaction on Jan. 6.

I think he was shown how he was in the White House and did nothing while things unfolded. He should have come out with more force, DeSantis said. However, he added, trying to criminalize that is a whole different matter.

Trump was scheduled to travel to Iowa on Tuesday, where he was taping a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

One of the purposes of a target letter is to inform a potential defendant that he has the right to appear before the grand jury. Trump said in his message that he only had 4 days to appear before the Grand Jury, which almost always means an arrest and an indictment. Assistants did not immediately respond to questions requesting additional information.

Georgia prosecutors are conducting a separate investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss in that state, with the lead Fulton County prosecutor reporting that she plans to announce charging decisions next month.

In his Tuesday post, Trump wrote that they have now effectively indicted me three times… with probably a fourth coming from Atlanta and added in all caps, This witch hunt is about election interference and full political militarization and total law. enforcement.

Trump was indicted last month on 37 federal charges in connection with charges he unlawfully possessed hundreds of classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. He pleaded not guilty. A pre-trial conference in that case was set for Tuesday afternoon in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York and Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed to this report.

Learn more about Donald Trump investigations: https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump

