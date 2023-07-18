Will Britain’s Conservative Party lose parliamentary seats amid multi-sector strikes?

Later this week, the ruling British Conservative Party faces three by-elections for parliamentary seats left vacant by resignations. One is the West London seat of disgraced former Prime Minister Boris Johnson; another is an ultra-safe Conservative seat in the north of England; and the third is a safe conservative seat in the south of the country. According to the polls, the party risks losing the three seatstwo to the Labor candidates, one to the Liberal Democrats.

After 13 years in office, the disastrous and fracturing impact of Brexit, the inept response to COVID, the sleaze and corruption of Prime Minister Johnson, the astonishing ineptitude of short-lived Prime Minister Liz Truss and the accumulation of economic woes , the Conservatives give every indication of being a government in terminal decline.

This feeling that the country is ready for something – anything — different from the failed status quo that plays out in by-elections.

It also takes place in the workplace. For the second year in a row, the UK is facing a series of strikes, most involving public sector workers protesting Conservative governments’ longstanding underinvestment in vital public services. Strikes enjoy broad public sympathyand the unions – which have historically backed the Labor Party – have, despite hostility from the mainly conservative British tabloid press, been largely successful in controlling popular discourse on the reasons for the strikes.

Last week young doctors in the UK went on a five-day strike over appallingly long hours and low pay. Young doctors could be seen on the picket line outside National Health Service (NHS) facilities, holding signs denouncing wages which they say translate to 14 (or about $18) an hour, less than many fast-food workers in the United States earn, certainly less than many servers earn in a high-wage area like California. Even with overtime, starting salaries for UK doctors range between 30,000 to 40,000 per year.

Doctors demanded a 35% pay rise, to account for years in which they received no raise, even as the inflationary spiral unleashed by the pandemic eroded the value of their salaries. The government responded with a 6% final offer – which does not even begin to follow current inflation rates (the UK inflation rate peaked above that of the US and EU, and it takes longer to decline again; that’s even more than 7 percent). In such an inflationary environment, the government compensation offer is, quite simply, an insult.

Unsurprisingly, unions representing NHS staff are unimpressed and strikes are expected to continue. This week, consultants – the most senior doctors in the NHS – are also expected to strike. They too claim that, since 2008, their wages have fallen by more than a third in real terms. And they point out that in the face of staggeringly low salaries, thousands of UK doctors are now join a post-Brexit brain drain, leaving for countries like Australia and New Zealand that accept British medical degrees and offer more competitive salaries. This is simply unsustainable for a health care system that was once the envy of the world but now has waiting lists of months, if not years, for basic services.

The Brexit-era economy Johnson helped usher in is an inflationary mess. And the country is, therefore, plagued by strikes throughout the public sector.

Doctors are not the only ones to have launched industrial action. These last months, the nurses also hit the picket linesgoing on strike for the first time in more than 100 years of nurses’ union history. paramedics left work. radiographers voted to strike.

Apart from the medical professions, teachers went on strike for better salaries. THE railways were also rocked by a series of strikes. Last year, public defenders voted to strike. Later this month, Hundreds of workers at Gatwick Airport, London’s second largest airport, will go on strike — the latest in a series of airport actions in the UK over the past two years. And the list continues. Strikes are so widespread that people now regularly check industrial action calendars before trying to plan their days.

The UK has not seen this level of industrial action for decades. At the end of the 1970s, during the so-called winter of discontent, the resulting outcry over the government’s inability to address deep-rooted economic problems led to the ousting of the Labor government and the rise to power of Margaret Thatcher and her hard-line Conservative cabinet. This time around, the ruling Conservatives are likely to be kicked out in the next election.

This election doesn’t have to be scheduled until early 2025, but the smart money relies on the government calling an election for the spring of 2024. The assumption is that things won’t get better for the Tories. in the meantime, and so an early election might slightly limit the electoral carnage, while pushing the election back to the 2024/25 holiday season will likely only further antagonize the increasingly angry electorate.

Already, many Conservative MPs are jumping ship, preparing their CVs and making overtures to the private sector. So far, more than 40 have announced that they will not run again. If Thursday’s three by-elections go as polls suggest, there will likely be even more of a scramble for the exits.

For months the Labor Party, led by Keir Starmer, has enjoyed a greater 20 point lead in opinion polls. And while historically the Conservative Party has always had the best track record on how it handles the economy, these days Brits tell pollsters they trust Labor over Tories on economy, and Starmer on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s economic competence. Senior Conservative officials, though quoted anonymously, regularly tell reporters that the party is heading for a huge electoral defeat.

At the end of 2019, Boris Johnson secured what was considered at the time a historic election victory, breaking down Labour’s so-called red wall in working-class communities across northern England and guaranteeing the Tories a Parliamentary majority of 80 seats. How long four years are in politics. In 2023, Johnson is disgraced and no longer a sitting MP. His seat could this week be taken by Labour, his party is in shambles and the electoral realignment he has brought about looks more like a historical accident than a fundamental shift in political and class allegiances. The Brexit-era economy Johnson helped usher in is an inflationary mess. And the country is, therefore, plagued by strikes throughout the public sector. It turns out the former golden boy was not the author of a glorious era of popular conservatism, but of disharmony, distrust and chaos on a scale that Britain has not known for decades.

Boris Johnson, who studied classics at Oxford, loves its literary credentials. (Actually, he recently gave the middle name of Odysseus to his newborn son.) I wonder if, in his darkest moments, as the by-election approaches for his vacant seat in Parliament, he looks in the mirror and sees Icarus.

