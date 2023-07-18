January 6 Trump Target Letter from Jack Smith





Although Donald Trump has sometimes been called the Teflon Dona label that connects not only to his own name but to his modus operandi, the truth is not that he escaped the consequences of everything, just his most egregious behavior. . He lost defamation lawsuits, his company was charged with tax evasion, and he was charged with Byzantine business crimes. But his greatest sins, including trying to steal the 2020 presidential election, have gone unpunished.

This pattern may soon break. Trump released a statement this morning saying he received a target letter from Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith on Sunday evening. He said Smith gave him four days to report to a grand jury investigating Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill. These letters are usually a prelude to an indictment.

Trump is not the most reliable source. He is a chain liar, and in March he falsely claimed his arrest in a New York case was imminent, as it turned out he was arrested, but not for some time. Nonetheless, some outlets have confirmed with other sources that Trump received the letter, and the news is consistent with what was already known about Smiths’ investigation.

While it’s reasonable to assume that Trump is indeed likely to be charged with crimes related to Jan. 6, that still leaves big questions. The most important of these is what crimes they might be. Possibilities are rumored to include fundraising violations, the former workhorse of the wire fraud prosecution, and even an extremely rare charge of insurrection, but a House committee investigating the January 6 referred to the Ministry of Justice.

Smith could choose to bring a broad case against many participants in the red tape coup, which would be a more complicated case but likely to result in sharp convictions, or he could focus more narrowly on Trump or a small group of helpers, which might be a simpler case but would be even more politically incendiary.

Trump finds himself in legal trouble in jurisdictions across the country, so many that his attorneys cited them last week when they asked for a postponement of a trial in federal court over mishandling of classified documents. (Smith indicted Trump in the case last month.) In Manhattan, the former president faces charges of silent payments to an adult film actor who said he had sex with him. The Fulton County, Georgia district attorney is expected to bring charges related to the 2020 election in August.

These cases can be traced along two axes: the likelihood of conviction and the seriousness of the crime. A felony is a felony, but the Manhattan case is relatively small, and some legal observers believe the legal theory of the prosecution is dubious. The documents matter is not only very serious, involving some of the most sensitive national security materials, but the facts are relatively straightforward and overwhelming for Trump. The Fulton County case is serious, in that it touches on attempts to overturn the election, but is also limited to actions in Georgia; handicapping the chances of conviction there is difficult.

But a potential federal case related to Jan. 6 could be the biggest. The offenses could hardly be more serious: Trump sought to thwart the will of voters, first through legal and political ploys and then, more desperately, through force. No president has ever so directly attacked the foundations of American democracy; even Nixon’s misdeeds pale in comparison.

Simply put, Trump is obviously guilty. Everyone watched him claim he won an election he didn’t. They listened to him press officials, including Georgias Brad Raffensperger, to find votes for him. They heard him inciting a riot on January 6. His actions were serious enough for the House of Representatives to impeach him, and a majority of senators, including some Republicans, voted in favor of conviction, although still short of the two-thirds required for a conviction.

Yet something may be very true in common parlance and difficult or impossible to prove to a jury. You and I know this, it’s no secret, but proving it beyond a reasonable doubt, in court, with admissible evidence, in a contested hearing, is much more difficult, I said. former federal prosecutor Paul Rosenzweig earlier this year. In February, Trump released a memo outlining his likely defense to any charges related to the riot. In his statement today, he described the case against him as election interference, a stunning example of Im-rubber-your-glue chutzpah.

Political sensitivities are also inevitable. Whatever Smith might charge would be unprecedented. Trump would contest the charges in the midst of an election. His lawyers are already seeking to push back any trial in the documents case beyond the 2024 election, and if he were to win, he could likely order the Justice Department to close the case against him.

All of these factors mean that no one can confidently predict a conviction, let alone incarceration. But a target letter tied to Jan. 6 would be one of the first concrete steps in holding Trump accountable for his offenses against the United States.

