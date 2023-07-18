Gudang Garam conglomerate airport will be operational in 2024, will Jokowi be inaugurated?

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Dhoho Kediri International Airport, project airport the first in Indonesia to be built with pure private financing by conglomerate owner of a cigarette company Gudang Garam and without using the state budget, it will operate in 2024. Will the private initiative project be inaugurated by the president Jokowi?

Susilo Wonowidjojoconglomerate owner cigarette emitters PT Gudang Garam Tbk. (GGRM), has injected IDR 13 trillion of funds to expedite the completion of Dhoho International Airport in Kediri so that it can start serving Umrah and Hajj pilgrims in 2024.

Kediri Airport which was funded by Gudang Garam and built by PT Building Wijaya Karya Building To know. (MANNERS) will later have a runway or runway of 3,300 x 60 meters, a commercial apron of 548 x 141 meters, a VIP apron of 221 x 97 meters, 4 taxiways, and a parking area of ​​37,108 square meters.

On the land side, the airport will have a passenger terminal with an area of ​​18,000 square meters with a capacity of 1.5 million passengers per year.

In the meantime, President Joko Widodowhich will complete its second term on October 20, 2024, is expected to “harvest” 19 new airports/terminals in its remaining 15 months of service.

Previously, at the end of last September, during a working meeting with Commission V of the DPR, Ministry of Communications once said that there are 10 new/under development airports and nine terminals that will be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo before the end of 2024.

10 new airports to be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo

Siau Airport Tambolan Airport New Nabire airport Bandara Siboru Mentawai Airport Mandailing Natal Airport Pohuwato Airport Bolaang Mongondow Airport Banggai Laut Airport Singkawang Airport

9 terminals will be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo

Ende airport terminal Waingapu Airport Terminal Mozes Kilangin Airport Terminal in Timika Karimunjawa Airport Terminal Ewer Airport Terminal* Airport terminal without Padang Malinau Airport Toli-toli airport terminal Mulia Airport Terminal

*It was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo on July 6, 2023

Meanwhile, on the list of 19 airports set to be inaugurated by Jokowi before the end of 2024, it is recorded that Ewer Airport Terminal was visited by the President on July 6, 2023.

President Jokowi said the existence of the Ewer airport terminal was very important as it could help connectivity between regencies, provinces and islands.

“In addition, the existence of the airport terminal accelerates the mobility of people and goods,” he said during the inauguration of the airport, quoted in the Youtube broadcast of the presidential secretariat on Thursday. (6/7/2023).

Ewer Airport is a Class III airport occupying an area of ​​49.83 hectares, in Agats District, Asmat Regency, Province of South Papua. Construction of Ewer Airport through APBN funding sources starts from 2018 to 2022 with a total budget of IDR 287 billion.

Meanwhile, Siboru Airport, which is located in Wartutin District, Fakfak Regency, West Papua, with a terminal area of ​​800 square meters, a runway length of 3,600 meters and has been under construction since 2020, is expected to be inaugurated this July.

In addition, Singkawang Airport, which has a construction cost of IDR 268.8 billion, is expected to open in early 2024.

Meanwhile, Nabire Baru Airport, which has a 1,600 meter x 30 meter runway and a passenger terminal covering 6,320 square meters, is actually ready for operation, but its support facilities are not not yet ready, such as road access, electricity supply for drinking water.

Of the 19 airports or terminals to be inaugurated by President Jokowi, there is no Dhoho Kediri airport funded by Gudang Garam.

Also, referring to the Ministry of Transport website, most of the 10 new airports to be inaugurated have already released the airport details and names, except Siboru and Mandailing Natal airports.

What about Dhoho Kediri International Airport, funded by Gudang Garam? if you enter the name Dhoho, no data appears, but if you enter the name Kediri, the data appears even if there are no details.





