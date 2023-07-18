Xi Jinping fears Chinese Communist Party will collapse: report









YEARS |

Update: Jul 18, 2023 11:12 PM EAST

beijing [China]Jul 18 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping has for some time issued warnings about the collapse of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) amid 415 million people around the world renouncing their affiliation with the CCP, regiments, teams and other associated organizations since July 1 this year, the Greek City Times reported.

The reaction of people around the world has surprised CCP authorities, with Xi Jinping at the recent SCO summit saying he opposes any country’s incitement to “color revolutions” and “the ‘interference in internal affairs’ for any reason, according to the report.

At the SCO summit, Xi said SCO member states said they should beware of “external forces” creating a scenario for the new Cold War and creating confrontation camps. He has repeatedly issued warnings about the collapse of the CCP, which if left unaddressed seems inevitable, the Greek City Times reported. In 2022, Xi Jinping delivered a speech to the young cadres’ training class, and it was recently published as an article in the CCP’s newspaper “Seeking Truth,” expressing concern over the collapse of the CCP, according to a report by the Greek City Times. In his speech, Xi Jinping stressed the importance of upholding the beliefs of Marxism and Communism under the banner of Chinese characteristics, which would otherwise lead to a type of disintegration similar to that of the Soviet Union, according to the report.

The CCP is afraid of meeting the same fate as the Soviet Union due to a massive wave of people leaving the party, which has led to the dissolution of the party. The CCP’s concern comes on top of China’s worsening internal and external problems and its growing rivalry with the international community and the challenges it faces on the economic and social front.

Considering the current situation, the political issues addressed by the CCP authorities are becoming unpopular and subject to criticism in China and other countries day by day. Millions of people are quitting the party, which has affected the CCP’s leadership and indicates the erosion of the CCP’s influence among the Chinese people, the Greek City Times reported.

Considering that the power dynamics are under threat, the CCP has become more totalitarian with the suppression of Chinese oligarchs, the freedom and freedom of the people, the restriction of criticism on the Internet and the concentration of power in the hands of Xi. However, dissent still manifests itself in one form or another, as in the case of millions of individuals leaving the party globally, showing their disapproval of the party’s tactics of suppressing the voice and freedom of the people, reported the Greek City Times.

The development has rattled the CCP leadership, with Xi vocal about the death of the party due to the mass exit. He called on the people to remain loyal to the party for ideological reasons. The feeling does not exist among the current CCP members because they are motivated by incentives and the power only makes them join the party. (ANI)

