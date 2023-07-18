Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the annual high-level session of the UNGA in September





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the annual high-level session of the UN General Assembly in September, according to a provisional list of speakers published by the UN here The high-level general debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly will begin on September 19, 2023, with Brazil as the traditional first speaker of the session, followed by the United States. In accordance with the provisional list of speakers for the high-level general debate of the 78th session of the General Assembly, the “Head of Government” (HG) of India will address the session in the afternoon of September 22. The list is provisional and there is a possibility of changes in schedules and speakers in the coming weeks. The list will continue to be updated accordingly. Considered the “busiest diplomatic season” of the year at the United Nations headquarters, the high-level session opens each year in September. This year, the 78th session of the General Assembly will begin on September 5. During the high-level week, world leaders will gather for the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, Climate Ambitions Summit and General Debate, among other key events. The SDG Summit 2023 will take place on September 18-19. It will mark the beginning of a new phase of accelerated progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals with high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions up to 2030.” Last month, in a historic commemoration, Modi led the yoga session at the UN headquarters on the 9th International Yoga Day celebrated on June 21. Nine years after Prime Minister Modi proposed for the first time since the podium of the United Nations General Assembly to mark International Day of Yoga as an annual commemoration, the Indian leader was at UN headquarters to lead the yoga session during a historic commemoration of the day. From New York, Modi traveled to Washington DC for his first state visit hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Ukraine’s head of state, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is due to address the high-level session on the first day of the general debate, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will address on September 23. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is due to speak during the morning session on September 22. On September 9-10, India will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi under its chairmanship, which will be attended by world leaders.

