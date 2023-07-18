Zelensky and Putin fight for Erdogan’s support for the Black Sea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears to be staging a showdown between his Turkish and Russian counterparts, with the hard-fought Black Sea grain export deal once again appearing to be on the verge of collapse.

Ukraine’s president said on Monday he had ‘sent official letters’ to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, asking the three to push forward the deal on security of sea grain exports Noire without Russian participation after Moscow said it would withdraw. of the year-old agreement following the new explosions in Crimea.

“Ukraine, the UN and Turkey can jointly ensure the operation of the food corridor and the inspection of ships,” Zelensky said. “He is needed for everyone in the world – and everyone who supports him will become a lifesaver in a huge territory from Morocco to China, from Indonesia to Lebanon.”

“We are not afraid,” Zelensky said in separate remarks released by spokesman Sergii Nykyforov. “We have been approached by companies that own ships. They said they are ready, if Ukraine and Turkey are ready to continue, then everyone is ready to continue supplying grain.”

The container ship TQ Samsun is pictured leaving the Black Sea on July 17, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. Russia has abandoned an agreement that ensured the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea, renewing the danger for ships operating there.

Moscow, meanwhile, made its own appeal to the Turkish president. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Tuesday and, according to a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry, offered “an alternative” to the beleaguered Black Sea “to supply grain to the countries that need it the most, not dependent on the subversive actions of Kiev and its Western patrons.”

Kyiv and Moscow are once again vying for Erdogan’s ear. Turkey’s president has somewhat straddled the East-West divide over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, portraying Ankara as a peacemaker and playing a leading role in easing tensions at sea Black ; a key strategic region that has become a hot theater of war.

Erdogan said he would continue talks to revive the Black Sea grain deal. “Despite the statement made today, I believe Russian President Putin wants this humanitarian bridge to continue,” Erdogan said on Monday. In a conversation scheduled for Monday, Erdogan said he and Putin would “discuss how we can act to pave the way for the transport of Russian fertilizers and grain.”

Fatih Ceylan, Turkey’s former ambassador to NATO, said Newsweek he is “100% sure that President Erdogan will continue these efforts”, predicting “a period of continuous negotiations”, but warning that an immediate relaunch of the agreement is unlikely. “It takes time,” Ceylon said, as well as a new coordination center to replace the Istanbul hub being disbanded after Russia’s withdrawal.

Turkey – a NATO country with at least rhetorical ambitions to join the European Union –closed the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian warships in accordance with the Montreux Convention, donated significant weapons to Kiev and allowed the construction of drone factories on Ukrainian territory, and last month allowed defenders of the Azov Battalion to return home despite having agreed to prevent their return until the end of the conflict.

Erdogan’s decision to drop his opposition to Sweden joining NATO this month will also have disappointed the Kremlin.

But Ankara has also reaped the rewards of its traditionally close economic ties with Russia. Since the start of the full-scale invasion and the subsequent EU-G7 sanctions against Moscow, Turkey has significantly expanded its trade with Russia.

Turkish exports in June were about 88% higher than at the start of 2023. From January to June 2023, Turkish exports to Russia were about $4.9 billion, compared to $2.6 billion over the same period in 2022.

A dead end in the Black Sea

The relationship gives leverage to Erdogan. “I think Russia needs Turkey more than Turkey needs Russia,” Ceylan said. “The Russians don’t have the luxury of sweeping Turkey’s interests under the current circumstances.”

“There will be a tense period, there’s no doubt about that,” added Ceylan. “Negotiating with the Russians is not always easy.”

“There is still room for maneuver – albeit limited this time around – for Turkey to find common ground. But let it be a quadrilateral framework – I’m talking about Turkey, the UN, the Ukraine and Russia – or trilateral and bilateral tracks that complement each other, that remains to be seen.”

But a new deal may look different from the one Moscow ditched, Ceylan added. “There will definitely be different parameters and conditions that will be in play,” he said. “I think it’s too early to try to identify what.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attend a joint press conference at Vahdettin Mansion on July 8, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. Erdogan presented Turkey as a mediator for wartime negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The failure of the agreement could lead to a new danger for commercial shipping in the Black Sea. Andriy Ryzhenko, a retired navy captain and former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Navy, said Newsweek Moscow could seek to “organize indirect provocations” against commercial shipping to deter their passage.

Russia could lay more naval mines — like the one that sank an Estonian ship in March 2022 — Ryzhenko said, or use relatively questionable methods like airstrikes or drone attacks to target ships.

“Obviously, if a first ship is damaged, it will be a big scandal and most likely these convoys will be stopped,” Ryzhenko said. “And they will, otherwise they will lose their image.”

But if Turkey decides to impose a safe passage for shipping using its significant naval power, Ankara – and by extension NATO – would risk a direct confrontation with Moscow. “I’m not sure they will, even if they are capable of doing it,” Ryzhenko said.

“It would be very difficult to imagine Turkey taking center stage and providing guarantees for this corridor, because that could bring Turkey and Russia into confrontation,” Ceylan said.

