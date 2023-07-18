Imran Khan in trouble again? Former Pakistani PM, wife Bushra Bibi summoned in illegal marriage case





A Pakistani court has issued a notice to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a case alleging the marriage between the two was illegal. On Tuesday, a district and session court in Islamabad declared the case against the couple admissible. Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf has been engulfed in a plethora of legal battles that have caused political unrest in the country. In the summons issued by Civil Judge Qudratullah, Khan and Bushra were ordered to appear in court on July 20, Geo News reported.

The notice comes after Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Islamabad Muhammad Azam Khan referred the case to a civil judge last week. The ADSJ rejected another civil court verdict declaring the petition challenging the legality of the marriage inadmissible. The affair came to light after a petitioner named Muhammad Hanif questioned the legality of the marriage and claimed that Bushra married Khan during the iddat period. Following this, the statement of the mufti, who celebrated the marriage, was also taken by the court confirming the claims of the petitioner.

What is the case about?

According to Pakistani newspaper Geo TV, in February 2018, the Khans party announced that the cricketer-turned-politician had married Bushra Riaz Watoo, a respected healer. The petitioner claimed that Bibi divorced her ex-husband in November 2017 and actually married Khan on January 1, 2018. This meant that the iddat period was not over. The iddat period is a waiting period of 130 days which is observed after the dissolution of a woman’s marriage through divorce, death or any other form of separation from her husband. The period is part of Shariah and Muslim norm and during this time women are forced to remain celibate. Any marriage during this period will be considered illegal.

After the petition was filed, the court demanded statements from Mufti Muhammad Saeed, then a member of the central committee of the PTI. It was Saeed who celebrated the Nikah (Wedding) couples. In his statement, Saeed claimed that the PTI leader married his third wife in the late Iddat period, although he knows everything. Saeed said he conducted the ceremony following assurances from the first lady’s former sister. However, he learned of this after Khan urged Saeed to take over the ceremony. Then the former Prime Minister contacted me again in February 2018 and asked me to celebrate his Nikah with Bushra Bibi again as the first time it was against Sharia,” he claimed in the statement. This is the former Pakistani Prime Minister’s third marriage. first married to Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire, in 1995, while his second marriage was to Reham Khan in January 2015, which was dissolved in a short span of 10 months.

