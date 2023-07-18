Donald Trump says he is the target of a criminal investigation into the 2020 US election





Donald Trump has said he is the target of a criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election, raising the possibility that he could face new federal charges in the coming days.

In a development he described as horrific, Trump said he had received a letter from the Justice Department informing him that he was the target of an investigation into the preparation for the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump said the letter from special counsel Jack Smith, who is handling the investigation, gave him a very short four-day window to report to the grand jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment. The DoJ declined to comment.

During federal grand jury investigations, prosecutors typically brief targets before seeking an indictment to give them a chance to testify, according to DoJ guidelines.

New criminal charges would add to the legal risks Trump faces as he campaigns for another term as president. Last month, federal prosecutors released an indictment charging him with 37 counts related to his handling of classified government documents. That indictment, filed days after Trump announced he had received a letter from the DoJ, was also submitted by Smith.

Trump has vowed to press ahead with his campaign despite his mounting legal challenges.

In a lengthy post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump described the Jan. 6 investigation as a witch hunt that was all about election interference and a complete and utter political militarization of law enforcement.

He accused Joe Biden, US President, of unfairly targeting him because he is the president’s number one political opponent, who largely dominates him in the race for the presidency.

Trump remains the clear frontrunner in an increasingly crowded field of Republicans vying for the nominating parties to challenge Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

According to the FiveThirtyEight average of national polls, about half of Republican voters say they support Trump in the primaries. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trails far behind, with support from just over 20% of Republican voters. Other challengers, including former Trump vice president Mike Pence, are trailing in the single digits.

Several Trump Republican rivals came to his defense on Tuesday, pointing to the former presidents’ grip on the party and its grassroots base. A sizable chunk of Republican voters approve of Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Speaking at a campaign event in South Carolina, DeSantis said Trump should have come out with more force to stop the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But he criticized the potential criminal charges and accused Democrats of political interference, saying: I think we want to be in a situation where, you know, you don’t have one side constantly trying to put the other side in jail.

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, told a press briefing that Biden respects the Justice Department, its independence. He’s been very, very consistent…ensuring that the rule of law has returned to this administration.

Trump could face more legal troubles in the coming weeks in the state of Georgia, where local prosecutors are also investigating allegations of interference in the 2020 election by the former president and others. If prosecutors decide to file their own indictment following a separate special investigation by a grand jury, those potential charges could be filed later this summer.

In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney. He was accused of covering up silent payments made to silence a porn actress before the 2016 presidential election.

