



Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a national conference on ecological and environmental protection in Beijing, capital of China. The conference was held from July 17 to 18 in Beijing. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to promote building a Beautiful China in all respects and accelerate the advancement of modernization characterized by harmony between man and nature. . Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a national conference on ecological and environmental protection held from Monday to Tuesday. The next five years are a crucial period for building a Beautiful China, which should be placed in a leading position in building a great modern socialist country in all respects and promoting national rejuvenation, said Mr Xi. The country should support high-quality development with a high-quality ecological environment and promote modernization characterized by harmonious coexistence between man and nature, he noted. Xi said the country’s ecological conservation has undergone historic, transformative and comprehensive changes in both theory and practice, with significant progress made in building a Beautiful China. Noting that the Chinese economy and society have entered a stage of high-quality development marked by faster progress in promoting green and low-carbon growth, Mr. the new journey, as well as the writing a new chapter of ecological conservation in the new era. Xi stressed properly managing the relationship between high-quality development and high-level protection, between solving grand challenges and coordinating governance, between natural recovery and human-assisted restoration. , between external constraints and internal driving forces, as well as between “double carbon”. commitments and self-determined actions. Authorities should remember to maintain harmony between man and nature when planning development, Xi said. High-level environmental protection should be achieved to create new driving forces and advantages for continuous development, build a green, low-carbon and circular economy, effectively reduce resources and environmental costs of development, and increase the potential and sustainability of development, he added. noted. While effective measures should be taken to resolve outstanding ecological issues, ecological and environmental protection work should be carried out in a more systematic, holistic and coordinated manner, Xi said. Both natural recovery and human-assisted restoration methods need to be adopted holistically according to local circumstances, to find the best means of ecological protection and restoration, he said. He urged efforts to protect the ecological environment with the strictest regulations and laws, and boost the internal momentum of the whole society to jointly take care of the ecological environment. Regarding China’s commitments and actions on peak carbon and carbon neutrality, Xi said China’s commitments are unwavering, but the path to the goals as well as the manner, pace and intensity of efforts to achieve them should and must be determined by the country itself. , rather than being influenced by others. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a national conference on ecological and environmental protection in Beijing, capital of China. The conference was held from July 17 to 18 in Beijing. Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi attended the conference. [Photo/Xinhua]



