Widodo faithful Budi Arie Setiadi appointed Minister of Communication

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Budi Arie Setiadi has had a winding career – he has been an activist, journalist, volunteer, entrepreneur and Deputy Minister for Villages, Disadvantaged Areas Development and Transmigration, and now he has been appointed Minister of communication and information.

However, he is best known as the President of Projo (Pro-Jokowi), the largest voluntary organization that supported President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) when he ran for President in 2014 and 2019.

President Widodo considers his volunteers to play an important role in providing course corrections and feedback for every step he takes.

Setiadi is known to be close or friends with Widodo, and the two have often discussed the domestic political situation.

He was one of the figures behind the holding of the people’s deliberation in May 2023, when Widodo gave his political speech related to the 2024 election.

Entering the last 16 months of the Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin administration, Setiadi was given the duty of formulating and implementing policies in the field of communication and information.

He replaced Johnny G. Plate who was implicated in bribery allegations in the purchase of Basic Transceiver System (BTS) towers.

Setiadi was inaugurated by the President as Minister of Communication and Information at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, July 17, 2023 morning, based on Presidential Decree No. 62 B of 2023.

The Deputy Minister of Communication and Information, Nezar Patria, was also invested the same day.

“In the name of God, I swear that I will be faithful to the Constitution of 1945 and that I will apply all rules and regulations as correctly as possible, for the sake of my devotion to the nation and the country,” Setiadi declared while taking the oath. ex officio, according to the directives of President Widodo.

“In performing my duties and position, I will strictly adhere to ethics and work as well as possible with full responsibility,” he added.

Shortly before the inauguration, he said Widodo’s trust was a matter of pride for him, especially for the group of volunteers.

Representing the group of volunteers, he promised not to take the president’s trust for granted.

He said he was committed to improving his performance during his service and achieving Widodo’s vision and mission.

In view of Setiadi’s background, we can say that he knows the field of communication and information well.

Born on April 20, 1969, he was the editor of the University of Indonesia (UI) student press called Suma. He also founded the Bergerak Bulletin at the time of the 1998 reform.

The bulletin was published the day after the student Unemployment Insurance protest of March 9, 1998. It served to provide information on developments in the student protest.

At that time, the bulletin was published daily, except Saturday and Sunday. The media oversaw the nation’s journey into the era of reform, including the collapse of President Soeharto’s 32-year presidency on May 21, 1998.

The newsletter continued to be published until 2002.

Before the Bergerak bulletin, Setiadi worked as a journalist for Kontan from 1996 to 2001 and for Media Indonesia from 1994 to 1996.

In addition to being part of the student press, Setiadi, who earned a bachelor’s degree from UI’s Faculty of Social and Political Sciences (FISIP), was involved in other campus organizational activities.

He was president of the UI Student Study Forum in 1992–1993, president of the Student Representative Body (BPM) of FISIP UI in 1994–1995, and presidium of the UI Student Senate in the same year.

After graduating from UI, her involvement in the organizational world did not stop. He founded the Gerakan Sarjana Jakarta (GSJ) academic movement and the Indonesian Professional Society (MPI) in 1998-2000.

He was also a director of some telecommunications companies. He then joined politics by becoming the head of the Research and Development Agency of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) (Balitbang) in Jakarta and the Regional Leadership Council (DPD) of PDI-P Jakarta in 2005-2010.

In 2006, he continued his postgraduate studies in development management at UI.

After becoming one of the top leaders of the PDI-P in Jakarta, he founded the volunteer organization Projo in August 2013.

The organization was seen as one of the reasons for Widodo’s victory in the 2014 presidential election.

Projo also showed his loyalty to Widodo during the 2019 presidential election. With his success as Projo’s chairman, Setiadi’s name has become more popular on the national political scene.

In October 2019, Widodo appointed him Deputy Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration.

Setiadi will face difficult challenges as Minister of Communication and Information.

It will be responsible for formulating a series of policies in the field of communication and information, which will include the post, telecommunications, broadcasting, information and communication technologies, multimedia services and the dissemination of information.

It will also face challenges in cyberspace, especially ahead of the 2024 general elections, which will be held simultaneously.

The government has said cyberspace needs more scrutiny as it has the potential to become a platform where polarization campaigns emerge.

Setiadi will have to confront and resolve these challenges before the end of the Widodo-Amin administration in October 2024.

He stressed that he will only strive to implement Widodo’s vision and mission during the remainder of Onward Indonesia’s tenure.