Politics
Widodo faithful Budi Arie Setiadi appointed Minister of Communication
Jakarta (ANTARA) – Budi Arie Setiadi has had a winding career – he has been an activist, journalist, volunteer, entrepreneur and Deputy Minister for Villages, Disadvantaged Areas Development and Transmigration, and now he has been appointed Minister of communication and information.
However, he is best known as the President of Projo (Pro-Jokowi), the largest voluntary organization that supported President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) when he ran for President in 2014 and 2019.
President Widodo considers his volunteers to play an important role in providing course corrections and feedback for every step he takes.
Setiadi is known to be close or friends with Widodo, and the two have often discussed the domestic political situation.
He was one of the figures behind the holding of the people’s deliberation in May 2023, when Widodo gave his political speech related to the 2024 election.
Entering the last 16 months of the Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin administration, Setiadi was given the duty of formulating and implementing policies in the field of communication and information.
He replaced Johnny G. Plate who was implicated in bribery allegations in the purchase of Basic Transceiver System (BTS) towers.
Related News: Budi Arie Setiadi officially accepts the post of new minister
Setiadi was inaugurated by the President as Minister of Communication and Information at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, July 17, 2023 morning, based on Presidential Decree No. 62 B of 2023.
The Deputy Minister of Communication and Information, Nezar Patria, was also invested the same day.
“In the name of God, I swear that I will be faithful to the Constitution of 1945 and that I will apply all rules and regulations as correctly as possible, for the sake of my devotion to the nation and the country,” Setiadi declared while taking the oath. ex officio, according to the directives of President Widodo.
“In performing my duties and position, I will strictly adhere to ethics and work as well as possible with full responsibility,” he added.
Shortly before the inauguration, he said Widodo’s trust was a matter of pride for him, especially for the group of volunteers.
Representing the group of volunteers, he promised not to take the president’s trust for granted.
He said he was committed to improving his performance during his service and achieving Widodo’s vision and mission.
Related News: Committed to Developing National Talents for Advanced Indonesia
In view of Setiadi’s background, we can say that he knows the field of communication and information well.
Born on April 20, 1969, he was the editor of the University of Indonesia (UI) student press called Suma. He also founded the Bergerak Bulletin at the time of the 1998 reform.
The bulletin was published the day after the student Unemployment Insurance protest of March 9, 1998. It served to provide information on developments in the student protest.
At that time, the bulletin was published daily, except Saturday and Sunday. The media oversaw the nation’s journey into the era of reform, including the collapse of President Soeharto’s 32-year presidency on May 21, 1998.
The newsletter continued to be published until 2002.
Before the Bergerak bulletin, Setiadi worked as a journalist for Kontan from 1996 to 2001 and for Media Indonesia from 1994 to 1996.
In addition to being part of the student press, Setiadi, who earned a bachelor’s degree from UI’s Faculty of Social and Political Sciences (FISIP), was involved in other campus organizational activities.
He was president of the UI Student Study Forum in 1992–1993, president of the Student Representative Body (BPM) of FISIP UI in 1994–1995, and presidium of the UI Student Senate in the same year.
After graduating from UI, her involvement in the organizational world did not stop. He founded the Gerakan Sarjana Jakarta (GSJ) academic movement and the Indonesian Professional Society (MPI) in 1998-2000.
He was also a director of some telecommunications companies. He then joined politics by becoming the head of the Research and Development Agency of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) (Balitbang) in Jakarta and the Regional Leadership Council (DPD) of PDI-P Jakarta in 2005-2010.
In 2006, he continued his postgraduate studies in development management at UI.
After becoming one of the top leaders of the PDI-P in Jakarta, he founded the volunteer organization Projo in August 2013.
The organization was seen as one of the reasons for Widodo’s victory in the 2014 presidential election.
Projo also showed his loyalty to Widodo during the 2019 presidential election. With his success as Projo’s chairman, Setiadi’s name has become more popular on the national political scene.
Related News: Committed to Developing National Talents for Advanced Indonesia
In October 2019, Widodo appointed him Deputy Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration.
Setiadi will face difficult challenges as Minister of Communication and Information.
It will be responsible for formulating a series of policies in the field of communication and information, which will include the post, telecommunications, broadcasting, information and communication technologies, multimedia services and the dissemination of information.
It will also face challenges in cyberspace, especially ahead of the 2024 general elections, which will be held simultaneously.
The government has said cyberspace needs more scrutiny as it has the potential to become a platform where polarization campaigns emerge.
Setiadi will have to confront and resolve these challenges before the end of the Widodo-Amin administration in October 2024.
He stressed that he will only strive to implement Widodo’s vision and mission during the remainder of Onward Indonesia’s tenure.
|
Sources
2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/288741/widodo-loyalist-budi-arie-setiadi-named-communication-minister
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Widodo faithful Budi Arie Setiadi appointed Minister of Communication
- Priyanka Chopra turns 41: Parineeti Chopra to Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities send their best wishes
- Lindenwood football season tickets on sale July 19
- Melanoma deadliest in black men, study finds
- Stock Market Today: Big Financials Lead Wall Street Higher After Mixed Economic Data | WWTI
- ChatGPT, Claude 2 or Google Bard? How to choose the right AI chatbot for your needs
- Oakland County Fair pigs test positive for swine flu
- Xi Jinping stresses building a beautiful China, promoting modernization of harmony between man and nature
- Donald Trump says he is the target of a criminal investigation into the 2020 US election
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of ‘negative alliances’, pitting INDIA against Bharat
- Britain slow to deliver new hospitals, watchdog says
- Daily horoscope for July 18, 2023