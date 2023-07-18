These 3 cases multiply Trump’s legal troubles, with a potential indictment imminent





When it comes to his legal troubles, this week has brought nothing but bad news for former President Donald Trump.

Trump said on Tuesday that Special Counsel Jack Smith informed him that he was the target of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising on the U.S. Capitol. The receipt of this letter suggests that Trump’s second federal indictment may be imminent.

A judge in a separate case involving Trump’s alleged withholding of classified documents after he left office is to consider a trial date on Tuesday. Federal prosecutors have been pushing for a date in the winter of 2023, while Trump hopes to delay the trial until after the 2024 election.

And on Monday, Georgia’s Supreme Court rejected his bid to essentially dismiss a case about his alleged attempts to void the state’s 2020 election.

Although Trump’s allies have tried to dismiss the former president’s legal troubles as evidence of a political conspiracy against him, his legal problems are mounting. A federal indictment would be serious business for the former president. Two coupled with at least one, and possibly two, state indictments plus a slew of civil litigation could be disastrous.

So far, Trump has simply brushed aside his legal entanglements, and they appear to be helping him in the 2024 polls. He widened his lead in the polls after his New York indictment and federal indictment in the Classified Documents case. He remains the GOP primary frontrunner, polling more than 30 percentage points on average ahead of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But even in the best-case scenario for the former president, business will waste valuable time and money he could spend on his campaign while giving his rivals enough material to attack him as unfit for another term.

And while Trump’s legal troubles may not sway Republican voters, it remains to be seen whether that will cause moderates and independents to turn away from the former president. Trump has already lost to President Joe Biden once, but in head-to-head confrontations over the past month, some polls have him up by as much as 7 percentage points, while others have him down by as much as 6 percentage points. Those numbers could change, however, as the cases against Trump continue to develop.

The survey of January 6

Trump posted on TruthSocial on Tuesday that he received what is called a target letter from Smith on Sunday stating he was the subject of the Jan. 6 grand jury investigation, giving him four days to report to the grand jury. He called it a WITCH HUNT and POLITICAL WEATHERING OF LAW ENFORCEMENT in the post.

Targeted letters typically invite their recipient to testify before a grand jury and can provide a rough outline of potential charges. Trump, like most target letter recipients, is unlikely to accept the DOJ on his invitation.

The same thing happened just before Trump was indicted in the classified documents case, and Trump admitted in his Tuesday post that such a letter almost always indicates an arrest and indictment. It would be the third time Trump has been charged and the second federal indictment against him.

Trump has not released the text of the letter, and it is not immediately clear what the charges might be. But the Smiths investigation follows a thorough House committee investigation last year that found Trump incited insurrection and conspired to defraud the U.S. government, referring him and other associates to the DOJ for prosecution. If charged and convicted on this basis, Trump could face up to 35 years in prison and more than $500,000 in fines.

The classified documents probe

Separately, Trump sought to delay the federal trial in the classified documents case, in which he was charged with 37 counts, including willfully withholding national defense information under the Espionage Act and one count of false statements and representations. On Tuesday, the judge handling the case ordered the parties to present their arguments for and against a speedy trial.

Smith has indicated that he wants the trial to take place in mid-December. Trump, on the other hand, does not want to set a trial date yet and wants to push it back perhaps even beyond the 2024 election to accommodate his campaign schedule. However, the fact that the judge will hear arguments on the issue on Tuesday suggests the court could set a date soon.

Trump’s lawyers have argued that the timeline set out by the DOJ is unrealistic. But the DOJ said his Trump was unreasonable: There is no basis in law or fact for proceeding in such an indeterminate and open manner, and defendants are providing none, prosecutors wrote in a filing last week. Defendants’ work schedule requirements do not provide a basis for delaying the trial in this case.

The Georgia 2020 Election Interference Case

Finally, Trump received an important update in the election interference case Georgia prosecutors are building against him.

The Georgia Supreme Court ruled on Monday that it would not block swaths of evidence gathered as part of an ongoing investigation by the Fulton County prosecutor and would bar prosecutors from using it in any future criminal or civil cases, as Trump had requested.

In a unanimous opinion, the court said Trump failed to follow proper procedure in bringing the case to his judges, and that a ruling in Trump’s favor would have required extraordinary circumstances that he did not demonstrate.

[Trump] has not shown that this case presents one of those extremely rare circumstances in which the court’s original jurisdiction should be invoked, and therefore the motion is dismissed, according to the decision.

The question now is whether District Attorney Fani Willis will bring charges against Trump in the case. Documents from the prosecutors office suggest that if an indictment were to come, it would be handed down between July 31 and mid-August. His case is believed to rest in part on a special grand jury report investigating efforts by Trump and his associates to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

From the start of the investigation, Willis focused on a phone call in which Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find the votes needed to allow him to beat Biden in the state. CNN reported that prosecutors are considering racketeering charges, which carry fines and a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. Prosecutors would also weigh conspiracy charges, which carry a maximum sentence of five years and a fine of up to $250,000.

